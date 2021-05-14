Davis, LaHood missed U.S. House GOP vote to punish Trump critic Liz Cheney

SPRINGFIELD — Republican Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Darin LaHood of Peoria were absent when the House GOP conducted a voice vote this week to strip Wyoming's Liz Cheney, a critic of former President Donald Trump, of her leadership position in the chamber.

Both lawmakers dodged questions as to whether they would have voted to retain Cheney as GOP conference chairwoman.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, had been criticized by many Republicans for her public condemnation of Trump's debunked claims that widespread voter fraud led to Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump in November.

Both Davis and LaHood previously said it wouldn't be a good idea for the House Republican caucus to remove Cheney. They said the caucus should focus on the 2022 midterm elections to seize the House majority from Democrats.

A statement issued by Davis after the vote didn't say how he would have voted.