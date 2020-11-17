Democrat upsets Republican in McLean County Board District 7 race

BLOOMINGTON — Democratic challenger Val Laymon upset Republican incumbent Jacob Beard in a tight race for the McLean County Board District 7 seat.
A canvass on Tuesday afternoon determined results of the race. Laymon received 4,065 votes, Beard received 4,057 votes and Libertarian Darin George Kaeb received 352 votes, said Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Tim Mitchell.
While the election was Nov. 3, the race was too close to call until Tuesday.
As of Nov. 4, Beard was leading Laymon by just 11 votes, 4,053 to 4,042, with 350 for Kaeb.
Election Night results are always unofficial. But the Beard-Laymon race was so close, that Mitchell couldn't announce the results until Tuesday after the canvass because mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, by state law, had to be accepted provided they arrived by Tuesday.
Twenty-nine additional ballots came in for District 7, with 23 for Laymon, four for Beard and two for Kaeb, meaning Laymon won by eight votes, Beard said.
"I knew this was going to be a close race, especially with three candidates in a competitive district," Beard said. "While I am disappointed with the numbers that came in today, I am grateful for the incredible voter turnout and that all of the candidates ran a positive race.
"I am going to take a brief period of time to seek advice on next steps as I, like all candidates and voters, want to ensure the final vote totals are accurate," Beard said.
Losing candidates may request a recount if they receive at least 95% of the vote of the winning candidate.
Laymon said "What a wild ride this has been! I am delighted to have the opportunity to represent District 7. It certainly was a close and hard-fought race. I am so grateful to residents of District 7 who braved a barrage of challenges this year to have their voices heard. I also want to celebrate our passionate and hard-working volunteers who committed so many hours and days and weeks and months to our campaign — you all are incredible!
"I would like to thank and congratulate Jacob Beard and Darin George Kaeb for running respectful and informed races," Laymon continued. "I look forward to having the opportunity to engage and interact with each, ensuring all voices are truly heard. It's time to get to work!"
If Laymon's victory stands, when new county board members are seated in December, there will be 11 Republican members and nine Democratic members. The current makeup of the board is 13 Republicans and seven Democrats.
District 7 covers part of the east side of Bloomington.
The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify results from local election officials on Dec. 4.
