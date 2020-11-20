Derek Mead to run for Bloomington Ward 3 seat

BLOOMINGTON — Derek Mead, a lifelong McLean County resident, announced Friday that he will run for Bloomington Ward 3 alderman in the April 6 municipal elections.

Mead said he plans to run on the platform of lowering taxes.

"A return to the basics of providing essential services, good stewardship of the citizens’ resources, and reducing the tax burden of the hard-working folks that fund our city are ideals that will guide my representation of the residents of Ward 3," Mead said in a statement.

The ward covers an area east of Hershey Road and between Oakland Avenue and General Electric Road.

He credited his strong roots in the county and Ward 3 for his confidence in representing the ward. Mead specifically mentioned the LeRoy and Tri-Valley school districts as well as his alma mater, Illinois State University.