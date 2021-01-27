Derek Mead withdraws campaign for Bloomington Ward 3 seat

BLOOMINGTON – Derek Mead, one of three candidates running to represent Ward 3 on the Bloomington City Council, has withdrawn his campaign, he confirmed Wednesday.
Documents authorizing Mead's withdrawal were filed with the Bloomington Board of Elections Commissioners Tuesday. Reached by phone Wednesday morning, Mead said the decision was difficult, but he made it to spend more time with family.
"When I got into this I was very concerned about some of the things going on in the city, but I'm not one to do things halfway," Mead said. "To be a single father and to be the council person I want to be — those two things are not something that I can do at this time."
Mead, a real estate broker who has lived in Bloomington the last eight years and McLean County his whole life, announced his candidacy in November. He intended to run on the platform of lowering taxes.
His withdrawal means Sheila Montney and Willie Holton Halbert will now battle for the Ward 3 position. The seat is currently held by Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe, who is not seeking reelection, running instead for mayor.
Mead said he personally endorses Montney, and encourages his supporters to vote for her in the April 6 consolidated election.
"I've had several conversations with [Montney]," Mead said. "I share similar beliefs with her and I'm confident throwing my support behind Sheila."
Ward 3 covers an area east of Hershey Road and between Oakland Avenue and General Electric Road.
