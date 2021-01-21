Designers unveil first draft for O'Neil Pool and Park project

BLOOMINGTON — City officials unveiled Thursday a first draft of the new aquatic facility that could replace the O'Neil Park and Pool, stressing that the final design will reflect public input but will remain limited by funding.
Speaking at a pair of virtual public forums attended by 89 people, Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department Director Jay Tetzloff said the first phase of the west Bloomington project covers building a new pool and bathhouse, a splash pad, additional parking and a skate park.
Additional elements, such as a dog park, pickleball courts, batting cages and picnic shelters, are for "future years," Tetzloff said.
"But we still want to know what the community wants, so we can come back to those ideas once we get more money," Tetzloff said. "This isn't the last chance (to submit input), but it's getting near to the end. We really need to make a decision and move on, based on budgeting and upon the feedback we've received."
Officials have estimated a roughly $10 million cost for the project, though plans are far from finalized. Thursday's presentation will be available on the department's website, where the public can submit additional feedback.
To this point, the city has solicited public opinion on the new facility through a survey and other outreach. Consensus in the survey results largely focused on adding walking paths to the park.
The city has already allocated nearly $1 million toward the project.
Demolition of the 1515 W. Chestnut St. pool began in September, after it remained closed last summer to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The city council approved approved a $138,536 contract with Stark Excavating to demolish the pool, which officials said outlived its operational expectancy by 21 years.
In October, the council approved a $775,000 contract with Williams Architects for design and construction management services. The Itasca company was chosen out of 14 firms that submitted qualifications to plan the new facility.
Andrew Caputo, a project manager with Williams Architects, on Thursday walked through plans for the future facility and a list of possible features that the public could choose from.
The "Pool Zone" — the southwest corner of the park where the old pool existed — might host a 750-person activity pool, a lap pool, a lazy river and a plunge pool.
Within that area, users could enjoy diving boards, dumping buckets, waterslides and ground sprays.
"The cost of these features is of course dependent on the budget, but we're allocating funds in the budget to be sure to include one of these types of features," Caputo said.
North of the pool zone will sit a gender-inclusive bathhouse and a spray park, which Caputo said could be used outside of the typical pool season.
Designers plan on expanding the existing parking area on the south side of the park by 33%, and adding more spaces for visitors with disabilities.
The skate park, near the tennis courts in the southeast corner of the park, will receive new ramps and bridges.
"We want to create a skate park that has a lot of action, that has opportunities for users of different skill levels," Caputo said.
Future improvements could place additional basketball and tennis courts, and a nature-based playground in the southeast corner of the park.
The design phase will conclude this summer, and the city expects to solicit bids for construction starting in July. Building is set to begin in September and take 12 months.
If the project proceeds without delays, the park and pool could be open to the public on Memorial Day 2022.
Tetzloff explained the project could be delayed while the city and builders wait for the Illinois Department of Public Health to approve a swimming facility construction permit.
"Obviously they're a little busy right now," Tetzloff said.
Tetzloff also acknowledged there was a "strong possibility" summer memberships will increase in cost because of the project, but that the department intends to keep the pool accessible to the community.
"We will make sure we do our best to make and keep it affordable," Tetzloff said. "We promise to build the best pool-park for our community."