Designers unveil first draft for O'Neil Pool and Park project

BLOOMINGTON — City officials unveiled Thursday a first draft of the new aquatic facility that could replace the O'Neil Park and Pool, stressing that the final design will reflect public input but will remain limited by funding.

Speaking at a pair of virtual public forums attended by 89 people, Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department Director Jay Tetzloff said the first phase of the west Bloomington project covers building a new pool and bathhouse, a splash pad, additional parking and a skate park.

Additional elements, such as a dog park, pickleball courts, batting cages and picnic shelters, are for "future years," Tetzloff said.

"But we still want to know what the community wants, so we can come back to those ideas once we get more money," Tetzloff said. "This isn't the last chance (to submit input), but it's getting near to the end. We really need to make a decision and move on, based on budgeting and upon the feedback we've received."