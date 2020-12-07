DeWitt County Board seats four new members, elects Ferguson as chairman

CLINTON — Change is on the way for the DeWitt County Board.

Four new members were sworn in to the board Monday, all who have expressed opposition to the recently approved Alta Farms II wind farm project.

Aaron Kammeyer, Buck Carter, Jamie Prestegaard, and Megan Myers were sworn in separately prior to Monday’s reorganizational meeting, said County Clerk Dana Smith.

“Because of the pandemic, I asked each one to come to my office and we did that prior to the meeting,” she said.

During Monday’s meeting, Terry Ferguson, was voted in as chairman, replacing Dave Newberg, who was re-elected to his District C seat. Newberg nominated Ferguson for the position.

“I look forward to working with everybody and doing the county’s business,” Ferguson said.

Melonie Tilley was selected as vice-chairman.