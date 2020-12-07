DeWitt County Board seats four new members, elects Ferguson as chairman

CLINTON — Change is on the way for the DeWitt County Board.
Four new members were sworn in to the board Monday, all who have expressed opposition to the recently approved Alta Farms II wind farm project.
Aaron Kammeyer, Buck Carter, Jamie Prestegaard, and Megan Myers were sworn in separately prior to Monday’s reorganizational meeting, said County Clerk Dana Smith.
“Because of the pandemic, I asked each one to come to my office and we did that prior to the meeting,” she said.
During Monday’s meeting, Terry Ferguson, was voted in as chairman, replacing Dave Newberg, who was re-elected to his District C seat. Newberg nominated Ferguson for the position.
“I look forward to working with everybody and doing the county’s business,” Ferguson said.
Melonie Tilley was selected as vice-chairman.
The board approved the $300 million wind farm project in July, but two lawsuits have been filed by opponents of the project to stop construction before it begins.
The board also approved Ferguson’s committee assignments. Nate Ennis will chair the public safety committee, Newberg will chair the property committee, Travis Houser was named chairman of the road and bridge committee, Ferguson will chair the land use committee, Dan Matthews will chair the marina committee, Tilley is chairperson for the finance committee, and Ferguson will chair the liquor commission.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
