Disaster relief center open Thursday in Woodford County

ROANOKE — A disaster relief resource center will open Thursday for residents affected by flash floods earlier this month.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is opening a Multi-Agency Resource Center that will offer recovery assistance for those affected by the recent flooding that damaged more than 123 homes and five businesses.

Roanoke on July 15 had 8 inches of rain in three hours, causing severe damage to houses, businesses, Village Hall, the Public Works Building and emergency management services facilities.

The state agency said the center would provide resources from the Department on Aging, Department of Insurance, Department of Human Services and volunteer organizations.

“Protecting our residents and our communities is our highest priority as we navigate through the disaster recovery process,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “We are grateful to the local health department and various state agencies for their insight and cooperation to ensure we continue to provide the necessary resources to the residents who are recovering from this flash flood event.”