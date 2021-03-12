District 87 board candidate says he won't campaign after social media posts surface

Contacted by phone Friday afternoon, Becker said he hadn't watched the video and that he had reached out to Reed about it. Becker's home is in McLean County Unit 5.

"From what I'm seeing, there’s information I was not aware of that is putting him in a racist light," Becker said. "That is 100% something I do not support. If I had I known he had these beliefs, I would not have put his sign up. I do not advocate anything racist, I have taken down the sign and I am looking into it."

Reed's posts, mostly shares of posts from other Facebook pages, contain memes with controversial takes on national politics, the Black Lives Matter movement and issues like immigration, gender and gun rights.

Timestamps show most came in the summer 2020. A few were posted this year, according to screenshots of the posts on screen in the video.

One, from Feb. 27, is a share of a meme from the "Prosperous Patriots" Facebook page. It reads: "I'm sick of hearing 'UNDOCUMENTED' the word is 'ILLEGAL' Let's all say it together: 'ILLEGAL'"

Another is a meme shared June 24 that reads, "BLACK PRIVILEGE The ability to break every law in the country and still remain the victim ..."