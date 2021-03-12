District 87 board candidate under fire for social media posts

"From what I'm seeing, there’s information I was not aware of that is putting him in a racist light," Becker said. "That is 100% something I do not support. If I had I known he had these beliefs, I would not have put his sign up. I do not advocate anything racist, I have taken down the sign and I am looking into it."

Carrillo and Lawler's push came after a seven-minute video was posted Friday morning on the "Bloomington Deserves Better Than This Guy" Facebook page and on the website "therealjonreed.com" featuring people reacting to and reading aloud posts from Reed's personal Facebook account.

"Students, parents and residents want you to know who Jon Reed really is," text posted in the video reads.

Three Bloomington-Normal high school students produced the video, which featured District 87 students, parents and community members.

Upon discovering the posts shared or written by Reed, the students said they do not believe Reed should hold any position of power, especially not on the school board. They called the posts “abhorrent, bigoted, hateful,” as well as racist, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic.