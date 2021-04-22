Documents: Bloomington may owe Normal up to $600,000 in unremitted sewer charges

He attaches eight questions to the letter, asking Reece to identify any other agreements between the town and the city over utility billing, "infrastructure support," and "any situations where the Town collects sewer charges for the City but has not remitted same."

Also raised in the letters and reiterated by Gleason in an interview, is a pointed assertion that Bloomington was aware of the unremitted funds, but when it asked Normal about them, the town shrugged it off.

Bloomington Finance Director Scott Rathbun identified the unremitted funds in 2019, flagging them as a liability, according to Gleason.

Rathbun reached out to the town's finance director, asking if the city owed the town the funds, and the town confirmed that no funds were owed, Gleason said.

Those denials were further preceded by confirmation from town staff at a lower level that the city didn't owe any money, Gleason said.

"Why the city did not remit what we were collecting and why Normal did not ask, I don’t have a clue," Gleason said. "I do know that we have carried this liability the appropriate way, that it just was not remitted nor were they (Normal) asking about it."