Documents: Bloomington weighing appeal of Open Meetings Act violation to Illinois Supreme Court

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington has until June 23 to decide whether to ask the state's highest court to reconsider an April ruling that elected officials and executive staff violated the Open Meetings Act in 2017 when they gathered behind closed doors to discuss ending the Metro Zone agreement with Normal.
A choice to file the request — called a petition for leave to appeal — with the Illinois Supreme Court comes after the 4th District Appellate Court on Wednesday denied the city's request to rehear the case.
Bloomington filed the latter ask, known as a petition for rehearing, with the Springfield-based appellate court on Monday.
The three-member appellate court on April 26 issued a unanimous opinion agreeing with a previous binding opinion from the Illinois Attorney General's Office and reversing a lower court ruling.
The justices found that the Bloomington City Council did not comply with the act when it convened Feb. 20, 2017, for one hour and 21 minutes in a closed session over “probable litigation," because "absent from the closed session was any discussion of legal theories, defenses, claims, or possible approaches to litigation."
Reached by email and phone Wednesday afternoon, Bloomington City Attorney Jeff Jurgens said its too early to definitively say whether the city will appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.
"We're still figuring out some direction and getting a little guidance," Jurgens said. "But it won't take the full 35 days to make a decision."
Whether to let the litigation die or push ahead adds to the ongoing fallout from the since-dissolved Metro Zone agreement.
The Pantagraph was the first to report in April that Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason and Normal City Manager Pam Reece have been in discussion for weeks over at least $500,000 in unremitted sewer charges stemming from customers within the former zone.
A resolution to those conversations — a memorandum of understanding between the city and the town to pay for an independent audit of how much is owed — is being formulated, Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus confirmed with The Pantagraph this week.
Gleason in a statement emailed Wednesday said "there is a new administration and council that are all focused on collaborating not only with the Town but all of our vital governmental partners."
Recording of meeting still under seal
What's at stake in whether to appeal to the high court is the release of an audio recording of the near hour-and-a-half closed-door meeting that took place in 2017.
The Pantagraph this month filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for a copy of the recording. The request was denied because the recording and all other documents, including the city's petition for rehearing, are sealed under court record.
That seal was also extended to the city's May 17 petition for rehearing, according to an appellate court order obtained by The Pantagraph.
Under the OMA, public release of the recording is also prohibited unless the city "has made a determination that the verbatim recording no longer requires confidential treatment or otherwise consents to disclosure."
The recording, which would reveal which city leader said what during the meeting, could also be released if the city does not appeal to the Supreme Court and the appellate court issues a specific mandate to release it.
"I do not envision the City needing 35 days to decide on an appeal and would therefore anticipate release of the recording in the near future," Jurgens said in a statement.
"While the City disagrees with the opinion of the court on whether our finding of probable litigation was properly supported, we are now four years past this situation and I believe many feel it is time to move on," Jurgens said.
The council during the closed meeting was weighing whether to pull out of the Metro Zone agreement — a deal made with Normal in 1986 to share revenue and expenses stemming from development in an area on the municipalities' west sides — and not litigation, which was the reason cited for convening the meeting.
A week later, Council voted on Feb. 28, 2017, to dissolve the partnership.
A day after the vote, then-McLean County State's Attorney Jason Chambers wrote the AG's public access bureau, referencing citizen complaints that the council's Feb. 20 closed meeting was improper.
On June 26, 2017, then-Attorney General Lisa Madigan issued a binding opinion that the council violated the act. The city asked for a circuit court to review the binding opinion, which it reversed. The AG then appealed that ruling to the appellate court.
They pointed to one council member noting there was "no clear cut road" to litigation, another council member characterizing possible litigation as a “minor issue” and another calling a lawsuit threat from Normal a “negotiating tactic.”
The council, former Mayor Tari Renner, former City Manager David Hales and Jurgens also discussed two options — a joint resolution with Normal, or unilaterally ending the 30-year agreement — and "how to peddle the issues to their constituents," according to the court.
Renner, whose second term ended in April, has said that he "respectfully disagree(s)" with the court's opinion.
Language used by the closed session attendees included: “may result in better public relations,” “Normal will savage the City,” “politically not palatable” and “we have talking points,” the court found.
The council also discussed suspending payments pursuant to the agreement, "whether a suspension would cost Bloomington more in the future, the perceived unequal payments Bloomington previously made under the agreement, whether the amount at issue was significant, and which of the options described would be the most economical."
Justice Peter Cavanagh also wrote that six of the nine council members expressed concern about how their actions would be perceived by the public.
The language they used, Cavanagh wrote, "covered the gamut of terms evidencing the concern for how to best handle inquiries and criticism."
