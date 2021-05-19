Documents: Bloomington weighing appeal of Open Meetings Act violation to Illinois Supreme Court

Gleason in a statement emailed Wednesday said "there is a new administration and council that are all focused on collaborating not only with the Town but all of our vital governmental partners."

Recording of meeting still under seal

What's at stake in whether to appeal to the high court is the release of an audio recording of the near hour-and-a-half closed-door meeting that took place in 2017.

The Pantagraph this month filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for a copy of the recording. The request was denied because the recording and all other documents, including the city's petition for rehearing, are sealed under court record.

That seal was also extended to the city's May 17 petition for rehearing, according to an appellate court order obtained by The Pantagraph.

Under the OMA, public release of the recording is also prohibited unless the city "has made a determination that the verbatim recording no longer requires confidential treatment or otherwise consents to disclosure."

The recording, which would reveal which city leader said what during the meeting, could also be released if the city does not appeal to the Supreme Court and the appellate court issues a specific mandate to release it.