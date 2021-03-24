Documents: Bloomington's communication manager resigned in February

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington's top spokesperson, a longtime city employee who rose through the ranks and served in the role for nearly seven years, walked away from her position in February, records show.
Communications and External Affairs Manager Nora Dukowitz submitted her resignation letter to Human Resources Director Nicole Albertson on Feb. 11, according to a copy obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the City of Bloomington for nearly 10 years," Dukowitz wrote. "However, effective February 11, 2021, I will resign my position with the City as Communication Manager in order to pursue other opportunities."
Dukowitz did not respond to The Pantgraph's multiple phone calls, texts and emails.
Her LinkedIn profile and a copy of her resumé show she left the position in February, but do not offer a reason.
Emails sent to her city-assigned email address are met with an automated response explaining she is "currently out of the office and is unavailable to respond at this time," and directing inquiries to Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus.
Tyus and City Manager Tim Gleason on Wednesday could not immediately be reached for comment.
The automated email responses have been in place since at least Feb. 1.
The Bloomington City Council at its Feb. 8 meeting went into a 33-minute, closed executive session to discuss collective bargaining and the "employment and performance of specific employees," under a motion made by Mayor Pro Tem Mboka Mwilambwe.
It's unclear whether Dukowitz's resignation was the subject of the latter discussion point.
Dukowitz started in the city-wide communications manager role on May 12, 2014, with a $62,230 annual salary. She made $71,806.50 in 2019, according to the city's most recent total compensation report.
She was elevated to city executive staff after serving as the city's marketing associate for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Position for three years. Dukowitz previously worked for Normal from 2006 to 2010, including as the town's first uptown marketing manager.
Her Bloomington promotion followed skepticism from some city council and community members who questioned the need for a communications manager after the city cut other costs and raised taxes to help correct a structural budget deficit.
The position was first approved in the city's fiscal year 2014 budget and has been renewed since, including in the proposed $250.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget. It's unclear whether or when her position will be filled. The city is not currently advertising a vacancy on its online job board.
In a 2014 press release announcing her promotion, then-City Manager David Hales said the position is "vital to our operations" and will lead to "additional clarity and consistency" in communicating with the public.
Dukowitz in the same release called Bloomington "a great community with so many strengths, and I look forward to utilizing my experience and communication abilities in this capacity.”
“She is going to play a critical role in helping us as directed by the council to enhance outreach to citizens and stakeholders and to engage more of our residents,” Hales said in the release. “In addition, part of that outreach is going to incorporate much more aggressive use of social media as another vehicle by which we engage residents."
Dukowitz largely accomplished those goals, earning the city's website a 100% transparency score in 2016 from the Illinois Policy Institute and creating the Bloomington 101 Citizens Academy, a program to educate residents about local government.
She also served as a firm gatekeeper between local media and city executive and department staff, including Gleason and Hales.
Those gates were breached in 2015 when Cities 92.9 reporter Josh Schmidgall reportedly showed up unannounced at Dukowitz's home in Normal after she did not respond to his emails seeking an appointment.
Dukwitz, who was home sick, did not answer the door, called the police and filed a request for a stalking "no contact" order against Schmidgall, who had had a pattern of coming to Dukowitz's office without an appointment and recording her without permission, she told The Pantagraph in 2015.
"This is not about me avoiding the press. A line has been crossed here," she said at the time.
Her sentry position was again spotlighted in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when Gleason assigned Dukowitz to be "the single point contact regarding information both internally and externally" between elected officials, city staff, residents and local reporters.
He told the Bloomington City Council at a March 16, 2020 meeting that Dukowitz "in her role, truly becomes that vetting, that central point" for the city's message across public platforms.
"I'm sure you (council members) are going to have constituents that want to be heard, and you as elected officials, I am just saying that Nora is that person that provides that script, if you will, that is up to date and provides the talking points," Gleason said, adding that media would first have to touch-base with Dukowitz.
"She might provide the response or she might ... (direct) the department director to respond to a media request," said Gleason.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert