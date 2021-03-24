Documents: Bloomington's communication manager resigned in February

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington's top spokesperson, a longtime city employee who rose through the ranks and served in the role for nearly seven years, walked away from her position in February, records show.

Communications and External Affairs Manager Nora Dukowitz submitted her resignation letter to Human Resources Director Nicole Albertson on Feb. 11, according to a copy obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the City of Bloomington for nearly 10 years," Dukowitz wrote. "However, effective February 11, 2021, I will resign my position with the City as Communication Manager in order to pursue other opportunities."

Dukowitz did not respond to The Pantgraph's multiple phone calls, texts and emails.

Her LinkedIn profile and a copy of her resumé show she left the position in February, but do not offer a reason.

Emails sent to her city-assigned email address are met with an automated response explaining she is "currently out of the office and is unavailable to respond at this time," and directing inquiries to Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus.

Tyus and City Manager Tim Gleason on Wednesday could not immediately be reached for comment.