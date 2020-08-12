Dozens of McLean County businesses benefit from grants

BLOOMINGTON — More than two dozen McLean County businesses will receive part of $46 million in grant funding meant to help with economic stress during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the funding from the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program which is funded through the federal CARES Act.
The initial allotment of $46 million split between 2,655 small businesses is part of $636 million in total funding for the program. Of that funding, $270 million will go to child care providers.
Pritzker said the initial allotments were distributed in 78 of the state’s 102 counties.
“The initial focus of these grants has been on businesses that have been most severely impacted by COVID-19 — those that were completely shut down in the spring and those that are in COVID-impacted areas that experienced property damage amidst the looting and civil unrest in June,” the governor said at a COVID-19 news conference in Chicago Wednesday.
The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 each per business.
In McLean County, gyms and restaurants were among the 25 beneficiaries, as well as the Castle Theatre.
More than $24 million of the first allotment will go to disproportionately impacted areas as designated by the General Assembly. These include areas significantly impacted by COVID-19 and other adverse economic conditions. In total, 30% of BIG funds will go to businesses located in those areas.
The governor’s office said more than 5,000 businesses applied for the grants and those who received them were chosen by random lottery.
Michael Negron, acting director of the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, told The Pantagraph that the BIG program aims to assist businesses with the most urgent needs and those who were hit the hardest during the early stages of the pandemic. The program was created with equity in mind, Negron said. DCEO oversees the grants.
“About a third of the funds that were available were targeting those disproportionately impacted areas,” said Negron. Businesses in areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases, significant poverty and unemployment rates were a priority. “…then we added a layer of analysis for places that faced property damage from civil unrest.”
Businesses throughout the country experienced looting and vandalism after protests and rallies meant to honor the life of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody.
Negron said about half of the funding in the first round of the BIG grant program went to minority business owners.
“Equity will continue to be a central focus for upcoming waves of BIG grants,” Negron said. He added that downstate businesses saw about $10 million of the $46 million in the first round of the BIG program.
“In subsequent waves, that share will go significantly higher,” he said. Additional resources will also be available to downstate small businesses in the future.
He advised that business owners check the department’s website and social media for the application. In the meantime, business owners can request their local government officials to apply for grants through the Downstate Small Business Stabilizing Program Pritzker announced in March.
Negron said the program has about $16 million of the $20 million the state started off with and applications are still being accepted.
Pritzker called the news conference to discuss the financial effects of the virus and associated government shutdowns, and when questioned he said he does not want to send the state back down that path.
“That's the last thing that's on my mind if I can avoid it,” he said of potential shutdowns. “But the truth is that if we keep going in the wrong direction, we will inevitably get there ...That's why I want everybody to take personal responsibility.”
A new rule allowing health officials to levy fines against businesses that are lax on social distancing and face-covering requirements will help in that area, he said.
Still, he said five of the state’s 11 reopening regions have seen an uptick in their positivity rates from a week ago, while only a pair of regions have seen the number decrease.
“I want to emphasize again that local officials should pay close attention to the data for their communities, and, where necessary, step up and impose greater mitigations on a targeted basis to bring down the number of infections or the positivity rate,” he said.
