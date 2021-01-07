During Electoral College debate, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin condemn Trump and violent mob that stormed U.S. Capitol

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In concluding her speech, Duckworth choked up as she alluded to the injuries she suffered in combat.

“I have no tea to throw in Boston harbor tonight, and I regret that I have no rucksack to pack for my country, no Blackhawk to pilot, nor am I asking for any grand gesture from my Republican colleagues,” she said. “All that I’m asking of you is to reflect on the oath that you have sworn, on the damage done to our union today and on the sacrifices made by those who have given so much to this nation.

“Ask yourself whether the democracy they were willing to bleed for, the country each of us in this chamber has sworn to defend is worth damaging in order to protect the porcelain ego of a man who treats your constitution as if it were little more than a yellowing piece of paper,” Duckworth said. “I think we all know the right answer.”

Durbin began his speech by recalling President Abraham Lincoln’s insistence on finishing the construction of the Capitol dome as a “symbol of this country that has survived the Civil War.”