Early voting for Bloomington residents resumes Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Early voting for Bloomington residents will resume Monday with the corrected ballot which includes the 11th Circuit Court Judicial Retention races that were previously omitted.

Early voting, which began Sept. 24, came to a halt Thursday afternoon when it was discovered that two 11th District Circuit Court judges up for retention were accidentally left off the ballot: Matthew J. Fitton and Jennifer H. Bauknecht. The Illinois State Board of Elections discovered the issue Thursday morning. McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said McLean County and Normal residents are unaffected and can still cast early ballots.