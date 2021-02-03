Election authorities: Low early turnout in Ward 7 primary; performing arts center to serve as voting site

2021 Election Timeline

Jan. 14: Early voting and vote-by-mail for Feb. 23 consolidated primary to determine Ward 7 candidates begins. Only open to registered voters in precincts 4, 5, 7 and 41.

Feb. 22: Early voting and vote-by-mail for Feb. 23 consolidated primary ends.

Feb. 23: Consolidated primary to determine Ward 7 candidates. Only open to registered voters in precincts 4, 5, 7 and 41.

March 12: Early voting and vote-by-mail for April 6 consolidated election begins. Open to all City of Bloomington and McLean County registered voters.

April 5: Early voting and vote-by-mail for April 6 consolidated election ends.

April 6: Consolidated election. Open to all City of Bloomington and McLean County registered voters.