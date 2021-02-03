Election authorities: Low early turnout in Ward 7 primary; performing arts center to serve as voting site

BLOOMINGTON – Fewer than 20 people so far have voted to decide which candidates running for the Ward 7 seat on the Bloomington City Council will be listed on the April 6 ballot, city election officials said Wednesday.
Five candidates — Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward, Kelly Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks, Daniel Freburg and Coretta Jackson — have filed to represent the ward, which covers an area north of Washington St., stretching west of the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University to the I-74, State Route 9 interchange.
Ward was appointed to the council in November, after then-Ald. Scott Black resigned the seat in October.
The two candidates who receive the most votes in a Feb. 23 primary will appear on the April 6 consolidated election ballot. Early voting and vote-by-mail for the primary began Jan. 14, and will end Feb. 22.
As of Wednesday, 18 people — four through early voting and 14 through vote-by-mail — have voted in the primary, Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners executive director Tim Mitchell said during the board's monthly meeting.
"Needless to say, this is a very slow, slow process," Mitchell said.
Ward 7 is home to voting precincts 4, 5, 7 and 41, and hosts just over 4,000 registered voters. The current turnout figures mean less than 1% of all Ward 7 voters have already voted in the primary.
Mitchell said that's turnout rate isn't out of the ordinary for a primary for a consolidated election. Most voters, he said, will likely vote in-person on the day of the primary.
The polling places for the Feb. 23 primary are the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St., and the Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St.
Voters who live in Ward 7 can early vote at the Bloomington Election Commission office, located in the Government Center, 115 E Washington St., in downtown Bloomington.
Consolidated election updates
In other business, the board announced that the city has agreed to using the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., as the early voting site for the consolidated election.
The Grossinger Motors Arena, which was used as a voting center for the 2020 Election, has been utilized as a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic since early January.
"I just want to keep [casting votes and administering vaccinations] completely separate," Mitchell said. "The city was very amenable to BCPA."
Early voting for the consolidated election begins March 12, and ends April 5.
All polling locations for the April 6 consolidated election can be found on the board's website, becvote.org/wordpress/.