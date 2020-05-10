Enterprise Zone expansion offers tax incentives for potential Ferrero plant expansion

The zone was created in 1984 among Bloomington, Normal and McLean County as part of the attraction package for Diamond Star Motors/Mitsubishi Motors and to support redevelopment of areas in the West Market Street corridor.

Ferrero owns the former Nestle plant, 2501 Beich Road, which traces its beginnings to the Beich Candy Company established in the 1890s.

The council is expected to vote on the Enterprise Zone expansion Monday night. Members also will vote on amending the COVID-19 emergency ordinance to allow prorated liquor license fees to qualifying businesses and to allow City Manager Tim Gleason to approve grant agreements and applications related to the pandemic.

The prorated fee will be calculated by the annual liquor license fee divided by the number of days in a year, multiplied by the number of days the business was closed. The proration is available for businesses with liquor licenses that did not sell alcohol or liquor through curbside pickup for delivery during the pandemic.

The establishment must hold a liquor license and must not have sold liquor on a continuous basis, said Nora Dukowitz, the city's public information officer. Businesses can apply when dine-in services resume.