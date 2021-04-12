Eric West named Bloomington fire chief

BLOOMINGTON — Eric West, a veteran Bloomington firefighter with a near three-decade tenure, will permanently lead the city's fire department, officials announced Monday.

“Eric’s knowledge of the department and the function of firefighting, his experience, ideas, and relationships make him a great fit to lead this department,” City Manager Tim Gleason said in a statement.

“Bloomington’s fire department is amongst the best in the country but, like other departments nationwide, they face some unique challenges that he will be able to hit the ground running to address with the talent that he has on his team," Gleason said.