Eric West named Bloomington fire chief

BLOOMINGTON — Eric West, a veteran Bloomington firefighter with a near three-decade tenure, will permanently lead the city's fire department, officials announced Monday.
“Eric’s knowledge of the department and the function of firefighting, his experience, ideas, and relationships make him a great fit to lead this department,” City Manager Tim Gleason said in a statement.
“Bloomington’s fire department is amongst the best in the country but, like other departments nationwide, they face some unique challenges that he will be able to hit the ground running to address with the talent that he has on his team," Gleason said.
West's appointment to fire chief comes after a five-month stint as interim chief — a role he was appointed to after former fire chief Brian Mohr announced his retirement in November.
Gleason in announcing that move said appointing West to interim chief was "an easy choice" because of West's "years of experience, community relationships, and sound knowledge of both local needs and national trends."
West joined the department in July 1981, and was named deputy chief of operations in November 2015. He also has served as a HAZMAT field instructor with the Illinois Fire Service Institute since June 2004.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in Occupational Safety from Illinois State University and has experience in fire operations, emergency and hazardous materials management, disaster response, and fire safety.
West made $179,239.73 as deputy chief, according to the city's most recent total compensation report. The release did not say whether his appointment to chief comes with a salary increase.
