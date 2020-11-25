Ex-CIA analyst, Illinois Wesleyan University grad says Biden needs to see up-to-date intelligence data

A smooth transition, including the timely sharing of intelligence information, is important for two reasons, according to Priess.

“One is for continuity of government,” said Priess. “Intelligence informs policy.”

Biden will take office Jan. 20 faced with North Korea and its nuclear program, Chinese aggression in the region and ongoing threats of terrorism, he noted.

“It’s much better that he get up to speed now rather than later so he can be prepared,” he said.

“The other reason it matters is … a smooth transition has the benefit of calming down the country,” said Priess.

Trump’s actions since the election, including allegations of fraud and repeated claims that he won the election, have “inflamed those tensions instead of calming them down,” he said.

Several Republicans have been critical of Trump’s actions. Among them is U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon who represents part of the Pantagraph area.

After a tweet Monday by the president that referred to a “corrupt election” and “fake ballots,” Kinzinger replied, “I have seen nothing but conspiracy theories and ‘wait and sees.’ Stop this.”