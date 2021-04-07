Fact check: Ald. Jenn Carrillo confronts new Bloomington council members on social media

BLOOMINGTON — A sitting Bloomington City Council member late Tuesday made confrontational remarks on social media about two council members-elect, after unofficial election results showed the pair leading in their bids for contested seats.
Comments made by Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo in the post are specifically directed toward Ward 3 Ald.-elect Sheila Montney and Ward 5 Ald.-elect Nick Becker. Unofficial election results show Montney leading Willie Holton Halbert with 1,260 votes to 593 votes, and Becker leading Patrick Lawler with 723 votes to 523 votes.
Carrillo publicly advocated and contributed to the campaign efforts of Halbert and Lawler, who were members of the People First Coalition.
The post was first made public April 6 at 10:12 p.m. on Carrillo's city council-associated Facebook page. She added to it on April 7 at 12:27 p.m.
Carrillo in the original post characterized Montney and Becker as "dangerous authoritarians who got bought out by the police union," said that she looks forward to making their lives "a living hell for the next 2 years" and that she "has no interest in seeking unity with people who stand for everything i stand against."
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Montney said Carrillo's comment were "unfortunate because this job is about common goals" like ensuring infrastructure, clean air and public safety.
"To say there's nothing we can agree on would reflect that none of her constituents want any of those things," Montney said. "It's not about her view, it's about the view of the people of Bloomington and her constituents."
Becker in an interview Wednesday agreed, adding that if "(Carrillo) is spending all her time to make our lives hell, what time is she going to spend helping her constituents?"
He explained that he "believes with all my heart" that the council working together can "really do some good things, but if we're fighting internally it's going to be detrimental for the citizens of Bloomington."
The Pantagraph has further fact-checked Carrillo's comments.
Montney and Becker did receive matching $11,900 contributions from Springfield-based Police Benevolent and Protective Association political action committee and matching $2,500 contributions from Common Sense McLean County, state campaign records show.
They also both were endorsed by PBPA Unit 21, the union that represents Bloomington officers.
Both candidates in previous interviews with The Pantagraph said the contributions did not come with a set of obligations and would not affect their ability to make unbiased decisions on the council.
The Cambridge Academic Content Dictionary defines "authoritarian" as
"someone who demands that people obey completely and refuses to allow them freedom to act as they wish."
The term is often used to characterize rulers of countries like North Korea and Syria, because they violently and publicly limit the civil rights of its citizens.
There are no public, documented instances of Becker or Montney displaying or advocating for that kind of behavior.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert