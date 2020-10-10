'Fair tax' or 'Trojan horse?' Central Illinoisans weigh graduated tax ballot question

David Merriman, economics researcher and professor at the University of Illinois Chicago Institute of Government and Public Affairs, said the move would have little direct effect on the middle class.

“It would bring in some revenue to the state as a whole, and therefore possibly to some extent would make the fiscal crisis less bad, which means it would be easier to maintain state services,” said Merriman. “That’s the most likely effect that most people would feel from it.”

Some opponents, including the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, argue that the change could cause wealthy people to move themselves and their business interests out of the state.

Stanczak, who works with Tentac Enterprises in Bloomington, voiced concerns along those lines.

“People in that situation are the people that create jobs,” said Stanczak. “If you take that money away from them ... you’re just guaranteeing massive business failures. That’s bad for the economy.”

Merriman said economic studies on tax increases did not show a very large outflow of high-income people as a direct result.