Fares, expansion among topics for Connect Transit sessions
Fares, expansion among topics for Connect Transit sessions

NORMAL – Connect Transit is looking for public feedback on recommendations approved by its work group for fares, Connect Mobility expansion and bus stops.

The sessions will be 5 to 6 p.m. May 13 and May 20 at Connect Transit, 351 Wylie Drive, Normal. A public hearing follows at 4 p.m. May 26 on the proposed fare structure, with a final vote May 26.

Only 10 people will be allowed in the room at the same time, and they will be required to stay six feet apart and wear a face covering. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home.

The feedback sessions will focus on the “One Rate for All” fare structure, Connect Mobility service expansion, and the Better Bus Stops for Bloomington-Normal campaign. 

If you can't attend, questions can be emailed to Brendan O’Neill at boneill@connect-transit.com. An FAQ document will be available at connect-transit.com.

Connect Transit has provided public transportation to the Bloomington-Normal community since 1972. 

