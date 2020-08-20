 Skip to main content
Federal funds available for McLean, Woodford county flood damage
Marilyn May is distraught as she began throwing away her belongings on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters the night before swept through her apartment in Roanoke. May lost almost everything she owned in the flood. She had just purchased new furniture.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the state's request for federal assistance to help Illinois residents who have dealt with flooding last month.

A July 15 storm resulted in 8 inches of rain within three hours in Roanoke. Forty-one homes and four businesses in Woodford County had major damage and uninsured losses. Overall damage was estimated at $1.3 million. 

The SBA disaster declaration makes available low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, non-profits organizations and businesses in Woodford, La Salle, Livingston, Peoria, Tazewell, McLean and Marshall counties.

Loans are available for replacing damaged homes or businesses, as well as offsetting economic losses.

Call (571) 422-7312 for more information. 

