First installment property taxes in McLean County due Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — The first installment of property taxes in McLean County is due Wednesday.

Payment options are at www.mcleancountyil.gov.treasurer. Taxpayers can mail their payment, pay online, pay at a local bank, or use the drop box at the East Street entrance of the Government Center.

Taxpayers who choose to pay in person may visit the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington, but must enter through the Front Street door, pay in the lobby and follow social distancing guidelines. Lobby hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the first hour designated for people at higher risk of COVID-19.

Treasurer Rebecca McNeil delayed the due date by two weeks to give more time for taxpayers experiencing financial difficulty because of COVID-19. In addition, the county board voted on April 21 to postpone interest penalties for 30 days for people who are late paying their first installment.

The second installment is due Sept. 17.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

