Flick: With COVID fears declining, here's how to rediscover Bloomington-Normal

The economy is accelerating. The real estate market is booming. COVID fears are lessening. Locally, Rivian — the electric truck start-up that’s become a media darling nationwide — is hiring and drawing hundreds to a new town.
Yup, I can see it.
It’s time for an introduction/re-introduction to a town that this week made a Wall Street Journal ranking as the top "hot market" city in downstate Illinois in which to sell your home or move into one.
Ways to know it's Bloomington-Normal:
There are enough exercise gyms, chain restaurants and golf holes for a city three times our size.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
Avanti’s bread dipped in ranch dressing is a sacred right.
A drive-yourself town, in a group of 100 Twin Citians, you can still find 92 (a rough estimate) who have never tried public transit here.
You drive to Chicago for fine dining. In B-N, anything over $10 for lunch or $100 for one meal with your loved one is a “special-night out.”
Every third vehicle is a SUV and every fifth is a shiny pick-up truck.
You know to pronounce "Hovey" as "Huvey," not “ho-vee,” and Beaufort as "byoo-fert," not "Bow-fort.” Meanwhile, Raab Road seems to be either “Rob” or “Rab,” and Mecherle Drive is somehow “Muh-hurl.”
You have never seen as many black crows as here.
You get annoyed by the thousands of geese that hang out around area ponds and lakes and in spring, even if able to fly, mosey across busy B-N streets.
When it comes to greetings, we’re more of a “Hey! Great to see ya” kind of town.
Even if agrarian in its heritage and history and home of some of the most fertile soils on an entire planet, reference to “The Farm” in B-N is generally about an insurance company instead.
It is such a love-to-dine-out kind of town, people get hugely excited by eating news, like that a new Texas Roadhouse is being built here.
“Formal” dining is a button-down shirt and khakis … if that … especially after COVID.
You know that, in the ultimate of coincidences, the “old” Bloomington stopped at Towanda Avenue and the "new" Bloomington stops at Towanda-Barnes Road.
Chicago is not the Windy City. Bloomington-Normal is windier than any place around.
You are offended when someone honks at you. This is a hey-don’t-honk-at-me! town.
Spring isn’t here until Gene's and Carl's are open.
You’ll allow an extra five minutes driving endlessly around uptown Normal to avoid having to use the parking garages. They happen to be some of the nicest, cleanest, safest parking garages in America, but I’m sorry, having to actually pay for parking? How absurd, you say!
Only a Twin Citian knows what “IAA,” as in the corporate complex or IAA Drive near it, stands for.
You know to never speed 7 mph over in Normal.
The longest lines are not at concerts or ball parks but instead new restaurants. (Did I mention a new Texas Roadhouse is coming?)
It’s the stoplights, not heavy traffic, that slow you to your destination. Bloomington-Normal is one of those towns where everything is within 15 minutes but it might take you 30 because you are forced to stop at so many stoplights.
You know that “late-night” dining out is anything past 7:45.
In a 45 mph zone, you are aware that 7 out of 10 will be either driving 57 or 39.
The dozen subdivisions that have “Eagle” in their names have never seen an eagle in the subdivision.
You go to Miller Park, either on July 4 or to enter the zoo.
You have never EVER hailed a cab on the street in B-N.
Neatness counts, especially in the yard. Nary a day of spring or summer can pass without the sound of a lawn mower, or leaf blower, and a parking lot fuller than at Menard’s, Lowe’s or Home Depot.
The tallest building is still a dormitory, a salute to our own center of higher education, and the only city in Illinois, besides Chicago, with two significant universities.
The overhead TVs at the front desks of all hotels and motels are either turned to Fox News or The Weather Channel.
Meantime, “hey, great to see ya!”
See you in the line at Texas Roadhouse!
Reader contributions and insights are fully welcomed!
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com