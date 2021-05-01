Flick: With COVID fears declining, here's how to rediscover Bloomington-Normal

Chicago is not the Windy City. Bloomington-Normal is windier than any place around.

You are offended when someone honks at you. This is a hey-don’t-honk-at-me! town.

Spring isn’t here until Gene's and Carl's are open.

You’ll allow an extra five minutes driving endlessly around uptown Normal to avoid having to use the parking garages. They happen to be some of the nicest, cleanest, safest parking garages in America, but I’m sorry, having to actually pay for parking? How absurd, you say!

Only a Twin Citian knows what “IAA,” as in the corporate complex or IAA Drive near it, stands for.

You know to never speed 7 mph over in Normal.

The longest lines are not at concerts or ball parks but instead new restaurants. (Did I mention a new Texas Roadhouse is coming?)

It’s the stoplights, not heavy traffic, that slow you to your destination. Bloomington-Normal is one of those towns where everything is within 15 minutes but it might take you 30 because you are forced to stop at so many stoplights.

You know that “late-night” dining out is anything past 7:45.