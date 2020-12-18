Following COVID rules? Normal may offer bars, restaurants this incentive

Town staff drafted the ordinance following a discussion during a Dec. 7 council work session centered on boosting compliance with state rules. Council members expressed interest in drafting an ordinance incentivizing businesses to comply with statewide Restore Illinois restrictions. Council members also discussed potential penalties for businesses not following the orders.

The ordinance would apply to 55 establishments and result in an estimated $95,400 in reduced revenue for the fiscal year 2020-21 General Fund. License renewals are paid in February and March.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the town is still considering an ordinance that would enforce the state-issued mandates.

"We haven't totally shut the door on a potential ordinance, we're just getting a little bit more time," said Reece, who added that the majority of businesses in town are complying with Restore Illinois.

Pritzker has consistently called on local officials to enforce state COVID rules and said he has not ruled out another stay at home order.

"If local leaders don't step up, if high-risk industries don't act accordingly (and) if people don't wear a mask, we're heading down a very dark path toward where we were last spring," he said during a press conference last month.