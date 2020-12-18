Following COVID rules? Normal may offer bars, restaurants this incentive

NORMAL — Town Council members on Monday are expected to consider waiving liquor license renewals for bars and restaurants that follow COVID restriction rules. The move comes as municipalities determine how to enforce limits put in place to contain the infection.
Under the plan, operators of brewpubs, hotels, taprooms and stadiums, movie theaters wouldn’t have to pay fees as long as COVID rules aren’t broken either now or when state restrictions are loosened. They would have to pay back the amount if a rule is found to be violated.
License fees would be also waived for businesses with liquor licenses for other beer only-on premises consumption; all liquor on premises consumption; outdoor premises for existing on-premises licensees; limited hours on premises consumption; and college/universities.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month issued an executive order that banned indoor dining and put other measures in place to drive down coronavirus case numbers. Those rules will be changed once cases decline.
Under the Normal plan, businesses receiving the fee waiver can’t be found in violation of COVID-19 regulations in any state or local administrative hearing or proceeding after the 2021 license is issued.
Town staff drafted the ordinance following a discussion during a Dec. 7 council work session centered on boosting compliance with state rules. Council members expressed interest in drafting an ordinance incentivizing businesses to comply with statewide Restore Illinois restrictions. Council members also discussed potential penalties for businesses not following the orders.
The ordinance would apply to 55 establishments and result in an estimated $95,400 in reduced revenue for the fiscal year 2020-21 General Fund. License renewals are paid in February and March.
Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the town is still considering an ordinance that would enforce the state-issued mandates.
"We haven't totally shut the door on a potential ordinance, we're just getting a little bit more time," said Reece, who added that the majority of businesses in town are complying with Restore Illinois.
Pritzker has consistently called on local officials to enforce state COVID rules and said he has not ruled out another stay at home order.
"If local leaders don't step up, if high-risk industries don't act accordingly (and) if people don't wear a mask, we're heading down a very dark path toward where we were last spring," he said during a press conference last month.
Last week, Bloomington officials announced a plan to send money collected from COVID violations to District 87 to help those in need over the holidays.
