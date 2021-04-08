For mayor-elect Mboka Mwilambwe, leading Bloomington will be 'another journey'

BLOOMINGTON — Entering city government wasn't easy for Mboka Mwilambwe.
Nominated in 2011 by then-Mayor Steve Stockton to fill the remaining term of the Ward 3 seat on the Bloomington City Council, Mwilambwe was rejected in an initial vote to appoint him because council members preferred a different nominee.
After that council voted down a second choice, the former mayor used his authority to appoint Mwilambwe to the seat. In 2013, Mwilambwe ran for the seat and was elected to a full term. Four years later, he ran and won again. In 2019 he was unanimously approved mayor pro tem.
Now, a decade since he was nearly blocked from expressing his voice on the council dais, Mwilambwe will have a powerful say over it — he collected Tuesday the most votes in a three-way bid for Bloomington mayor.
"In those moments I never saw myself rising to mayor," Mwilambwe, Bloomington mayor-elect, said Thursday in an interview with The Pantagraph.
"That part of my previous journey was in preparation for the next one was not the initial plan," Mwilambwe said. "But it was time for that (alderman) journey to end and start another one."
Mwilambwe, 50, is also taking another first step — he will become the city's first mayor of color.
"I happen to be someone of color, but when I decided to run, it wasn't necessarily a goal of mine," Mwilambwe said. "At the same time I do recognize that I’m different than other previous occupants of the office."
Mwilambwe said he's "here for everybody," regardless of their identity, and that he hopes his election serves as an inspiration to others who think "if he can do it, I can do it."
Mwilambwe is himself an embodiment of that vision.
Born in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Mwilambwe spent his first years moving and living along the western coast of Africa. He enrolled at Illinois State University in 1990 and gained his citizenship in 2008.
He currently works as an assistant director in ISU's Office of Equal Opportunity and Access.
"I think it's important for people to realize how inspirational this is, not only people here, in this community, but abroad it says America is a country of hope and Bloomington is a place where this can happen," Mwilambwe said, adding how his projected victory was broadcast on local news stations in his native country.
In addition to experience, Mwilambwe campaigned on a platform rooted in providing core services like infrastructure and recreation while also prioritizing fiscal responsibility. He also broadcast a message of neutrality and practical, unifying leadership.
All are on his agenda for his first term, Mwilambwe said, but he's aiming to put into motion what he said is "the hardest part of the agenda" — unifying the community and the upcoming council.
"We can disagree, I think it's healthy to disagree, but what matters is how we do it," Mwilambwe said, adding that he plans to sit down with all nine council members one on one and organize strategic planning retreats.
He further intends to keep true to his focus on core services, infrastructure and fiscal level-headedness, especially as the city moves toward adopting and implementing the record $250.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022.
"Our resources of the city are not mine personally, those are the taxpayers' resources, we have to be careful about how we spend it," Mwilambwe said. "There are different things that allow different neighborhoods to thrive. There is a balance there of really understanding what the core services of the city are and not getting distracted by other things."
A number of current and former council members in interviews with The Pantagraph said they're confident Mwilambwe will follow through on those goals because of his experience and emphasis on empathy.
"The experience that he's had, the knowledge and the understanding that he brings will just be invaluable," said Ward 9 Ald. Kim Bray, who joined the council in 2017. "What folks will see in him is someone who minimizes conflict and works with others through consensus."
Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen, on the council since 2019, agreed, adding that Mwilambwe "knows that he doesn't have all the answers" and "wants to listen to everyone else."
Ward 5 Ald. Joni Painter, who has served since 2014, said Mwilambwe is "one of my best friends on the council." But when they don't agree, Painter said, she and Mwilambwe "are able to discuss things with one another in a civil way."
Scott Black, who served from 2013 to 2017 in the Ward 7 seat, said he's confident Mwilambwe will be able to think "city-wide," have "direction long-term" and get the council to five votes on important policy votes.
"With Mboka, you'd be hard pressed to call him partisan," Black said. "He's the kind of guy who listens to all perspectives and makes decisions based on facts."
Former Ward 9 Ald. Jim Fruin, who served for nearly 20 years on the council, said he and Mwilambwe "supported each other, sought each other out and worked very well together."
Current Mayor Tari Renner, who has worked alongside Mwilambwe since 2013 and will leave office April 30, characterized Mwilambwe as "certainly very gregarious and empathetic," which will help him establish trust with constituents and council members.
But to be a successful mayor, Renner added, Mwilambwe will also need to maintain a balance what's feasible for the city and what's popular among residents. That balance is one that's not always easy to hold.
"He's going to have to be decisive. And sometimes you've gotta make a decision within minutes about things, not just the high-profile stuff, but the daily choices," Renner said. "That doesn't mean you've got to be a jerk, but you've got to be more direct and hard-nosed, which is a challenge for anybody."
Renner added that Mwilambwe won't be able to "please everybody," but if "you think it's right, you've gotta stick by your decisions."
And in addition to his veto and his ability to direct the council proceedings, Mwilambwe's power will be centralized in his rhetoric, Renner said.
"The main thing you got as mayor is your word," Renner said. "When you make those promises, you've got to keep them."
