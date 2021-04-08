For mayor-elect Mboka Mwilambwe, leading Bloomington will be 'another journey'

"In those moments I never saw myself rising to mayor," Mwilambwe, Bloomington mayor-elect, said Thursday in an interview with The Pantagraph.

"That part of my previous journey was in preparation for the next one was not the initial plan," Mwilambwe said. "But it was time for that (alderman) journey to end and start another one."

Mwilambwe, 50, is also taking another first step — he will become the city's first mayor of color.

"I happen to be someone of color, but when I decided to run, it wasn't necessarily a goal of mine," Mwilambwe said. "At the same time I do recognize that I’m different than other previous occupants of the office."

Mwilambwe said he's "here for everybody," regardless of their identity, and that he hopes his election serves as an inspiration to others who think "if he can do it, I can do it."

Mwilambwe is himself an embodiment of that vision.

Born in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Mwilambwe spent his first years moving and living along the western coast of Africa. He enrolled at Illinois State University in 1990 and gained his citizenship in 2008.

He currently works as an assistant director in ISU's Office of Equal Opportunity and Access.