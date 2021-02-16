 Skip to main content
Former Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz dies
Former Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz dies

Lobbying for the arena

Mayor Judy Markowitz explained how the city receives only 14.5 cents of each dollar of property tax revenue during a November 2003 public meeting to discuss the downtown Bloomington arena project.

 Lori Ann Cook, The Pantagraph

BLOOMINGTON — Judy Markowitz, the first woman to serve as mayor of Bloomington and a fierce advocate for downtown, died Monday. She was 82. 

An educator, Markowitz was mayor for eight years. She served on the Bloomington Planning Commission and later was Ward 5 alderman. 

Markowitz was Bloomington’s first "emissary of good will" to Asahikawa, Japan, in 1962. At the time, she was Judy Stern and a teacher at Naganoshi, Japan. The sister city program later was expanded to include Normal.

Markowitz cast the tie-breaking vote to build what would become U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now known as Grossinger Motors Arena in 2003.

This story will be updated.

Thu, Sep 30, 2004 – Page 1 · The Pantagraph (Bloomington, Illinois) · Newspapers.com

Former Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

