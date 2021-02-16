Former Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz dies

BLOOMINGTON — Judy Markowitz, the first woman to serve as mayor of Bloomington and a fierce advocate for downtown, died Monday. She was 82.

An educator, Markowitz was mayor for eight years. She served on the Bloomington Planning Commission and later was Ward 5 alderman.

Markowitz was Bloomington’s first "emissary of good will" to Asahikawa, Japan, in 1962. At the time, she was Judy Stern and a teacher at Naganoshi, Japan. The sister city program later was expanded to include Normal.

Markowitz cast the tie-breaking vote to build what would become U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now known as Grossinger Motors Arena in 2003.

Former Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz

