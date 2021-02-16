Former Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz dies

Mayor Judy Markowitz explained how the city receives only 14.5 cents of each dollar of property tax revenue during a November 2003 public meeting to discuss the downtown Bloomington arena project.
Lori Ann Cook, The Pantagraph
BLOOMINGTON — Judy Markowitz,
the first woman to serve as mayor of Bloomington and a fierce advocate for downtown, died Monday. She was 82.
An educator, Markowitz was mayor for eight years. She served on the Bloomington Planning Commission and later was Ward 5 alderman.
Markowitz was Bloomington’s first "emissary of good will" to Asahikawa, Japan, in 1962. At the time, she was Judy Stern and a teacher at Naganoshi, Japan. The sister city program later was expanded to include Normal.
Markowitz cast the tie-breaking vote to build what would become U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now known as Grossinger Motors Arena in 2003.
This story will be updated.
MLK Awards
Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz, left, talked with Dr. Julianne Malveaux, economist and guest speaker for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Luncheon, after a press conference before the luncheon at the Interstate Center in Bloomington in January 2005.
Lyndsie Schlink, The Pantagraph
Final council meeting
Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz, left, had help from Barb Adkins, center, community affairs specialist, and Karen Cook, executive secretary, while putting on a corsage before the start of her final council meeting in April 2005.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Pepsi Ice Center
Mayor Judy Markowitz showed off her new Pepsi jacket with the help of Stuart Eden, Pepsi director of marketing in Munster, Ind., in March 2005. Mike Nelson and John Butler, seated, partners in Central Illinois Arena Management, were instrumental in the naming of the new Pepsi Ice Center.
Lori Ann Cook, The Pantagraph
Judy Markowitz Day
Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz reacted as Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn, right, proclaimed March 14, 2005 as "Judy Markowitz Day." The designation recognized the outgoing mayor's efforts on behalf of the city of Bloomington.
Steve Smedley, The Pantagraph
Labor Day parade
Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz walks in the 2004 Labor Day parade.
Maureen O'Connor, The Pantagraph
No third term
Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz spoke to her husband Bob at city hall following her September 2004 announcement that she would not seek a third term as mayor.
Steve Smedley, The Pantagraph
Pie tradition
Bloomington mayor Judy Markowitz shares a laugh with the Hannah Eisner of the city's legal department, left, and the Planning Department's Donna Gerron as they ate pie in the mayor's office in May 2004. Markowitz started offering pie seven years earlier to encourage city employees to stop by and chat. She said, "Feed them and they will come," was the motto for the day.
Josh Ritchie
Successful vote
Mayor Judy Markowitz pumped her fist in jubilation in December 2003 after the city council voted to approve a downtown arena. Markowitz cast the tie-breaking vote.
Lori Ann Cook, The Pantagraph
School visit
Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz shakes the hand of Irving Elementary School first grader Akeanaton Marshall and tells him he can be anything he wants when he grows up during a visit to the school in February 2004. Markowitz brought a cake to the class in honor of Marshall after he visited her office with his uncle.
Josh Ritchie, The Pantagraph
Arena files
In her city hall office, Mayor Judy Markowitz looks over three years' worth of files on a proposed downtown arena in November 2003.
Lori Ann Cook, The Pantagraph
Lobbying for the arena


Corn shucking
Ears of corn flew in all directions as Matthew Brake, 10, of the Boys and Girls Club; Mayor Judy Markowitz; Daqwane Elion, 8; Karen Daudelin of the United Way and Tom Boitnott of Tom's Parkway Foods, shucked corn during a contest at the store in August 2003. Markowitz won the contest, which benefited the United Way of McLean County.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Marquee lighting
Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz shares a laugh with Castle Theater owner Ben Slotky and other well wishers during the marquee lighting ceremony at the theater on Washington Street in January 2003.
Josh Ritchie, The Pantagraph
Markowitz re-elected
Bloomington incumbent Mayor Judy Markowitz receives a hug from her son Ian Harrison at her home in April 2001 as early election results were announced. Markowitz's husband Bob watched the two. Markowitz easily won a second term.
Lloyd Young, The Pantagraph
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
