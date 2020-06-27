Former Connect Transit general manager resigns from Michigan job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The former general manager of Connect Transit has resigned from a similar position in Michigan.

Andrew Johnson had been CEO of The Rapid, which provides bus service to the Grand Rapids area, since August 2018.

Also resigning was Deputy CEO Dina Reed.

Bill Kirk, The Rapid’s business affairs specialist, told The Grand Rapids Press that he declined to discuss the reasons. He said their last day on the job was Tuesday, and that The Rapid’s board accepted their resignations the next day.

“They resigned for personal reasons and informed The Rapid of their desire to voluntarily resign on that date,” Kirk said, according to a report by the newspaper. “There are no resignation letters.”

Johnson did not respond to messages from The Press sent to his social media accounts. He was not home Friday morning when a reporter knocked on his door and Reed could also not be reached for comment, the newspaper said.