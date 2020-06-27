Former Connect Transit general manager resigns from Michigan job

BLOOMINGTON — The former general manager of Connect Transit has resigned from a similar position in Michigan.
Andrew Johnson had been CEO of The Rapid, which provides bus service to the Grand Rapids area, since August 2018.
Also resigning was Deputy CEO Dina Reed.
Bill Kirk, The Rapid’s business affairs specialist, told The Grand Rapids Press that he declined to discuss the reasons. He said their last day on the job was Tuesday, and that The Rapid’s board accepted their resignations the next day.
“They resigned for personal reasons and informed The Rapid of their desire to voluntarily resign on that date,” Kirk said, according to a report by the newspaper. “There are no resignation letters.”
Johnson did not respond to messages from The Press sent to his social media accounts. He was not home Friday morning when a reporter knocked on his door and Reed could also not be reached for comment, the newspaper said.
Johnson is a Wisconsin native who was general manager of Connect Transit from 2011 to 2017. During his tenure, the entity previously known as the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System added advertising on buses, launched a smartphone app with bus tracking and brought in local tax funding.
Johnson also was one of three finalists for the CEO position at the Ann Arbor, Michigan, Area Transportation Authority in early 2015.
