Former McLean County spokesman gets support at meeting, through GoFundMe campaign
Dion McNeal

Then-McLean County Communications Specialist Dion McNeal, left, and Kari Jones, county health department health promotion program manager, speak during a Facebook Live briefing regarding COVID-19 on June 3.

 PAUL SWIECH, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — A crowdfunding campaign is underway to handle legal expenses for a former McLean County communications specialist, weeks after he said his job duties were changed in retaliation for speaking out about racism. 

Dion McNeal received some public support during Wednesday night's county Board of Health meeting, as nine letters from community members were read to the board in support of McNeal.

His status as a county employee is unclear. The letter writers said he had been fired and asked for his reinstatement, but officials refused to confirm whether McNeal had been terminated.

McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez, left, and health department Administrator Jessica McKnight, right, talk with Dion McNeal, then the county's communications specialist, before announcing the county's first confirmed case of the new strain of coronavirus during a news conference on March 19 at the department's downtown Bloomington offices.

McNeal was not at the meeting and didn't respond to Pantagraph requests for comment on Thursday. The Board of Health took no action and members made no public comments.

A GoFundMe set up under McNeal's name, seeking money to hire a lawyer, had raised $2,475 of its $5,000 goal on Thursday, two days after it was created. 

McNeal has said his job duties were reduced after he sent out a health department press release June 10 that included the statement "racism and police brutality are forms of trauma that many of our community members experience."

The sentiment came as part of messaging about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at protests following the death of George Floyd.

The situation became public on June 19, when McNeal emailed a seven-page letter to county board and board of health members and members of the press.

McLean County Health Department communicable disease coordinator Melissa Graven, left, gives a flu shot to Dion McNeal, then the county's communications specialist, on Aug. 28, 2019, at the health department, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington.

McNeal asked in his email that he keep his job. "I call upon you and other leaders in the community to hear me, as my experience and livelihood are being silenced through systemic racism and racial discrimination," he wrote.

McNeal, who began as county communications specialist in 2019, wrote he was "the only black voice in any kind of leadership or public relations role at the health department and county administration."

He said he had reviewed the June 10 press release with the county's behavioral health coordinator. "I was under the impression that once it was reviewed, it would be okay to share," he wrote. He found out later that the statement in the release didn't represent the voice of the health department or the board of health.

Following McNeal's email, county administration and health department released a joint statement saying they couldn't comment on personnel matters but were committed to an inclusive and diverse workplace.

Asked about statements that McNeal had been fired, both health department Administrator Jessica McKnight and county Administrator Camille Rodriguez said they couldn't comment on personnel matters.

Read Dion McNeal's statement below:

Download PDF Dion McNeal Statement

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

