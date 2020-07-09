Former McLean County spokesman gets support at meeting, through GoFundMe campaign

The sentiment came as part of messaging about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at protests following the death of George Floyd.

The situation became public on June 19, when McNeal emailed a seven-page letter to county board and board of health members and members of the press.

McNeal asked in his email that he keep his job. "I call upon you and other leaders in the community to hear me, as my experience and livelihood are being silenced through systemic racism and racial discrimination," he wrote.

McNeal, who began as county communications specialist in 2019, wrote he was "the only black voice in any kind of leadership or public relations role at the health department and county administration."

He said he had reviewed the June 10 press release with the county's behavioral health coordinator. "I was under the impression that once it was reviewed, it would be okay to share," he wrote. He found out later that the statement in the release didn't represent the voice of the health department or the board of health.