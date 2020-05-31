Former Wildwood property in north Normal to be redeveloped

Under the proposed agreement, the Hudson department would pay the town $225,000 for services in the first year, with a 3% increase in the second and third years. The town would provide EMS service 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

“We don’t want to risk the service level to Normal residents, but we are confident that we can accommodate the Hudson Fire Protection District in our runs without impacting that,” she said.

No additional staff will be necessary, she added.

Humer said the Normal department has not experienced any difficulty with call volume and intercepts in Hudson. Normal has a similar deal in place with the Towanda Fire Protection District.

The Normal Fire Department responded to 5,446 ambulance calls in 2019, and has three paramedic-level ambulances, two advanced life support engine companies and one basic life support engine company. EMS calls for service usually increase by 300 calls per year, so an additional 100 calls per year has little impact on NFD operations. The department monitors response times and the potential utilization of mutual aid to best address patient needs.

If approved, the contract would begin July 1.

