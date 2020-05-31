Former Wildwood property to be redeveloped

NORMAL — The Normal City Council will consider a development agreement for the former Wildwood Industries property that could create 50 jobs on Normal’s north edge.
The council will also consider a proposal to expand the fire department’s emergency medical services to Hudson. The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be conducted live and available at https://www.normal.org/.
The 68.9-acre Wildwood property on the southeast corner of North Main Street and Kerrick Road contains an unfinished 500,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Construction started in November 2007 and stopped in October 2008.
Then-owner Gary Wilder pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering and died while in federal prison.
The warehouse property was conveyed out of bankruptcy to the contractors, including general contractors Johnston Contractors Inc. and Stark Excavating, who were owed more than $8 million.
The proposed project is being led by Phoenix JCR Normal Industrial Investors, LLC, an affiliate of Phoenix Investors, LLC. Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, Wis., whose core business is the revitalization of industrial properties throughout the United States.
The council packet says Phoenix Investors has identified five prospects for the project and is confident it will lease the project by completion of the construction work. The proposed project will include an investment of approximately $16 million to acquire, renovate, improve, and lease the existing facility for warehouse and distribution purposes. Once complete and leased, the project is expected to create approximately 50 jobs.
“The warehouse is unfinished,” City Manager Pam Reece said. “We now have a developer who wants to finish the project and then lease it out. That would be exciting to see that property actually completed.”
In other business, the council will consider expanding the fire department’s emergency medical services to the village of Hudson.
Currently, the Hudson Fire Protection District provides emergency medical service to the village and surrounding area. In July 2019, Normal Fire Department was contacted by Hudson to discuss the possibility of expansion.
During a May 4 work session, Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer told the council the Hudson department has been impacted by increasing minimum wage rates and turnover. Normal already responds to approximately 50 calls per year from Hudson to provide paramedic-level services. Hudson responds to approximately 150 calls per year.
Under the proposed agreement, the Hudson department would pay the town $225,000 for services in the first year, with a 3% increase in the second and third years. The town would provide EMS service 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
“We don’t want to risk the service level to Normal residents, but we are confident that we can accommodate the Hudson Fire Protection District in our runs without impacting that,” she said.
No additional staff will be necessary, she added.
Humer said the Normal department has not experienced any difficulty with call volume and intercepts in Hudson. Normal has a similar deal in place with the Towanda Fire Protection District.
The Normal Fire Department responded to 5,446 ambulance calls in 2019, and has three paramedic-level ambulances, two advanced life support engine companies and one basic life support engine company. EMS calls for service usually increase by 300 calls per year, so an additional 100 calls per year has little impact on NFD operations. The department monitors response times and the potential utilization of mutual aid to best address patient needs.
If approved, the contract would begin July 1.
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.