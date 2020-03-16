Gleason closes public access to city facilities, including Bloomington City Hall and Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON — City Manager Tim Gleason announced Monday he will sign on Tuesday an order closing off public access to City Hall, 109 E. Olive St., the city's portion of the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., the city's administrative court at City Hall, and Miller Park Zoo, beginning Wednesday and running through April 30.
Despite the coronaovirus scare that has shut down all bars, restaurants, schools and other events throughout the state, the Bloomington City Council went through with its committee-of-the-whole meeting as planned Monday night. Gleason announced his decision at that meeting.
Normal also has announced all of its offices and facilities will close to the public Tuesday, but voting precincts will remain open for the Illinois primary election.
"We're just trying to be ready for the many different scenarios that we could be faced with and that we already are," said Gleason about the order.
Bloomington residents can pay their water and other city bills at the former box office window on Madison Street at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St.
"And we're going to try to push as much of the touch points that in the past were face-to-face to what's already in place online, whether it's permitting on the community development side," said Gleason. "We're going to make sure that we're able to respond quickly to those emails so if a plumber has five jobs ... we're not holding him or her up any more than what he or she might be doing in person."
Gleason said his order was prompted in part by several COVID-19-related incidents involving several city employees, including two who agreed to a 14-day self-quarantine after returning from Europe and two others who either had direct contact or contact with someone who had contact with people in infection cases confirmed by the state.
Police Chief Dan Donath said the lobby of the police department at 304 S. East St. will remain open to the public, but the Osborn Room, which is often used for community meetings, and the remainder of the second floor of the police department will be closed to public access.
Rather than taking people to the county jail for minor charges, officers may do a referral to the McLean County state's attorney's office to have those charges filed at a later time, Donath said.
The public will not be able to report incidents online, but the police department will take reports over the phone, he added.
To try and ensure safety, officers will clean their squad cars and shared work stations before each shift. If a large portion of patrol staff were to be quarantined the department will use detectives and other sworn personnel to respond to calls for service, said Donath.
Gleason has assigned city communications manager Nora Dukowitz to be "the single point contact regarding information both internally and externally," he said.
"If ever there was a time to 'overcommunicate,' if that is possible, with the most up-to-date information that is ever-changing and fluid, it is times like this," said Gleason.
"Even more critical is controlling the communication so it is consistent for our community's sake," said Gleason. "I respect the fact that media has limits in terms of space in a news article and maybe time in a radio conversation and a complete message can be lost.
"We do not have that challenge and we'll be communicating via our social media sites and our website to complement and complete our local media.
"Nora, in her role, truly becomes that vetting, that central point," said Gleason. "I'm sure you (council members) are going to have constituents that want to be heard, and you as elected officials, I am just saying that Nora is that person that provides that script, if you will, that is up to date and provides the talking points," said Gleason.
Media wanting to talk to city staff will have to contact Dukowitz first.
"She might provide the response or she might ... (direct) the department director to respond to a media request," said Gleason.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle