GOP candidates for Normal seats pitch plans in virtual forum

Clerk Amy Conklin, running as a write-in candidate for township supervisor against Democrat incumbent Sarah Grammer, said she wants to have a voice in the township and to work to make life better for all citizens.

"I want to work together with the citizens and the township and any other organization or entity," said Conklin. "I want to be open to everybody's ideas and opinions and work together. I want the normal citizens, like all of us, to have a better life here."

Candidates in attendance were Republicans Floyd Aper, Carl Hany, Art Rodriguez, all running as challengers in the Normal Township race. Also participating was incumbent Ray Ropp, who is running as a write-in candidate.

Also running for Normal Township, who did not participate in the forum, are incumbents Arlene Hosea, Sally Pyne, Dayna Schickendanz and challenger Mary Whurmann, all of whom are Democrats.

Viewers also heard from Republican incumbents Highway Commissioner Arin Rader and Assessor Robert Cranston, who are running opposed, and Republican newcomer Judy Hanks, running for Township Clerk against Democrat Pat Turner.