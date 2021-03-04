GOP candidates for Normal seats pitch plans in virtual forum

NORMAL — Refocusing the town's financial priorities and economic incentives were just two big ideas mayoral candidate Marc Tiritilli identified during a Thursday night virtual Normal mayor and township candidate forum.
“We have to look at our financing in a different way, and our current administration isn’t willing to do that,” Tirtilli said, referencing a January bond refinancing opportunity the town approved. "When we’re spending more every year on interest than we are on resurfacing our roads, then we have a problem with our priorities.”
The virtual forum was hosted by the McLean County Republicans ahead of the April 6 election. Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who is in his fourth term, did not participate. He said he had a scheduling conflict.
Tiritilli, who teaches physics at Illinois Wesleyan University, said the town needs to better focus financial priorities. He also said he hopes for the town to re-examine economic incentives offered to businesses.
Though Tiritilli said the economic incentives are not good or bad, he said there are questions surrounding the details. He said the incentives are weighted in favor of certain businesses.
Koos and Tiritilli faced off in the 2017 mayoral election, in which Koos defeated Tiritili with an 11-vote lead.
Also on the April 6 ballot are nine candidates competing for three Town Council seats: Scott Preston, Kevin McCarthy, Chemberly Cummings, David Paul Blumenshine, A.J. Zimmerman, Brad McMillan, Karl Sila, Steve Harsh, and Donna M. Toney.
Normal town council members are elected at large.
Normal Township
McLean County Republicans also hosted a forum for the Republican candidates running in the various Normal Township races.
The township supervisor, four trustee seats, clerk and assessor are up for election on the April 6 ballot. Each position serves one four-year term.
Clerk Amy Conklin, running as a write-in candidate for township supervisor against Democrat incumbent Sarah Grammer, said she wants to have a voice in the township and to work to make life better for all citizens.
"I want to work together with the citizens and the township and any other organization or entity," said Conklin. "I want to be open to everybody's ideas and opinions and work together. I want the normal citizens, like all of us, to have a better life here."
Candidates in attendance were Republicans Floyd Aper, Carl Hany, Art Rodriguez, all running as challengers in the Normal Township race. Also participating was incumbent Ray Ropp, who is running as a write-in candidate.
Also running for Normal Township, who did not participate in the forum, are incumbents Arlene Hosea, Sally Pyne, Dayna Schickendanz and challenger Mary Whurmann, all of whom are Democrats.
Viewers also heard from Republican incumbents Highway Commissioner Arin Rader and Assessor Robert Cranston, who are running opposed, and Republican newcomer Judy Hanks, running for Township Clerk against Democrat Pat Turner.
Other debates
Koos and Tiritilli, as well as the nine Town Council candidates, are participating in a pair of debates later this month and in early April hosted by Pantagraph Media. The Normal mayor debate is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, and the Town Council debate is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday April 1.
Both debates will be streamed at pantagraph.com.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.