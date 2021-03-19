Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his campaign fund $35 million in surest sign yet of reelection bid

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Pritzker has repeatedly dismissed questions about his political future as the 2022 campaign season has begun, saying he is focused on public health efforts to deal with COVID-19 and help restore the state’s economy in a post-pandemic environment.

But the out-of-pocket donation represents the surest sign yet of his intention to seek a second term. Additionally, with the departure of embattled former House Speaker Michael Madigan from his post in government and as chairman of the state Democratic Party, Pritzker will be counted upon more heavily to help fund party efforts to maintain Democratic supermajorities in the Illinois House and Senate.

In the final three months of 2020, Pritzker reported spending more than $700,000 from his campaign fund, including giving $150,000 to the political funds of the Illinois AFL-CIO; $100,000 to Personal PAC, the politically active pro-abortion rights group; $82,000 to the Chicago Federation of Labor; and $20,000 to the Cook County Democratic Party.

Campaign finance records also showed Pritzker spent an additional $152,587 on renting private aircraft during the Oct 1-Dec. 31 time period.