Grossinger Motors Arena may become polling place for November election

BLOOMINGTON — Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Grossinger Motors Arena on Nov. 3, according to an intergovernmental agreement approved by the McLean County Board Finance Committee on Wednesday.
The tentative agreement also must be approved by the full county board and the Bloomington City Council. The city owns the 101 S. Madison St. arena.
The finance committee, which met remotely, approved the agreement unanimously.
The proposed agreement is in response to a new state law mandating all election authorities establish one location where all voters in the jurisdiction can cast ballots, if they wish to do so, on Election Day, said County Clerk Kathy Michael.
The clerk's office and Bloomington Election Commission agreed to have one vote center for all McLean County "so there wouldn't be voter confusion," Michael told The Pantagraph.
"It's a very large area that will accommodate more voters," Michael said. It allows for social distancing to keep voters and election judges safe amid COVID-19, she said.
The city would not charge the county a fee to use the arena.
Registered voters may still vote by mail, vote early in person or vote at their usual polling place on election day Nov. 3, Michael said.
"This is just another opportunity for you to vote," she said.
Michael said they've received over 3,000 vote-by-mail applications, compared with 1,500 for the March primary.
Voting by mail isn't new to Illinois, but the General Assembly passed legislation this year requiring election authorities to mail vote-by-mail applications to active registered voters because of concerns about waiting in line at polling places as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
Also during the meeting, County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil reported that sales tax revenue to the county in July — reflecting purchases in April — dropped 30.4%, from $440,621 in July 2019 to $306,834 in July 2020. Overall, the county's July vouchers were 12.2% lower than July 2019, she said.
The first COVID case was reported in McLean County on March 19, followed by business slow downs and shut downs as people began to shelter in place.
McNeil also reported that 55.6% of 2020 property taxes were paid as of July 31, nearly identical to the percentage of a year earlier. The first installment of property taxes was due on June 17 and the second installment is due Sept. 17.
Earlier during the meeting, several committee members questioned lack of communication from County Auditor Michelle Anderson with county administration and the treasurer and asked whether Anderson is working from home.
In a text response to The Pantagraph, Anderson said that, on medical advice during the COVID pandemic, she is working from home.
In other business, the committee approved reclassifying registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) at the McLean County jail so their starting minimum and starting maximum salaries match those of McLean County Nursing Home RNs and LPNs.
The higher pay should attract and retain nurses at the McLean County Detention Facility, County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said. The jail is short three nurses and a nurse is scheduled to retire in September.
If approved by the full board, the starting minimum salary for an RN would increase from $42,856.73 to $55,447.39, the starting maximum salary for an RN would increase from $54,863.32 to $70,989.56, the starting minimum salary for an LPN would increase from $37,086.60 to $40,314.76, and the starting maximum salary for an LPN would increase from $47,482.44 to $50,711.44.
