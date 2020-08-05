Grossinger Motors Arena may become polling place for November election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Grossinger Motors Arena on Nov. 3, according to an intergovernmental agreement approved by the McLean County Board Finance Committee on Wednesday.

The tentative agreement also must be approved by the full county board and the Bloomington City Council. The city owns the 101 S. Madison St. arena.

The finance committee, which met remotely, approved the agreement unanimously.

The proposed agreement is in response to a new state law mandating all election authorities establish one location where all voters in the jurisdiction can cast ballots, if they wish to do so, on Election Day, said County Clerk Kathy Michael.

The clerk's office and Bloomington Election Commission agreed to have one vote center for all McLean County "so there wouldn't be voter confusion," Michael told The Pantagraph.