Have you received your mail-in ballot? McLean County clerk says not to panic

NORMAL — While he is familiar with the process of mail-in voting, Jim Rogers became concerned last week when he still had not received his ballot.
He is among an unprecedented surge of Illinoisans who are expected to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 election. Voters could begin requesting mail-in ballots June 16, and Sept. 24 was the first day that election authorities across the state could put them in the mail.
“Last year we did it and we got our stuff on time and there were no issues,” said Rogers, of Normal. “Everything went fine. Now I don’t even know if you don’t get your ballot, what does that mean? Can you still go to the polling booth and vote or how does that work?”
Rogers checked with the McLean County Clerk's Office, which confirmed his ballot was mailed. The post office was not able to provide any information about its whereabouts, he said.
“I called the McLean County Election Commission and they said the ballots were sent out on the 24th, but how and why would it take eight days?” he said. “I can walk over and pick them up by now. With everything going on, I just don’t know.”
Bloomington residents who have already voted could receive information in the mail next week with two judicial retention candidates who were left off of the original ballots.
Rogers noted that his mailbox was filled with junk mail, so other items are reaching him. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael is urging those who haven’t received ballots not to panic. Her office handles all McLean County elections outside of Bloomington, with that city's elections handled by the Bloomington Election Commission.
“They are all in the mail from our election vendor,” she said. “But that is assuming we received their application. Let’s say it get lost in the mail, that could be one reason why they are not getting their ballot. We can check all of that online and immediately get them an application ballot to them.”
Any McLean County voter outside of Bloomington who has requested a mail-in ballot and has not received it can call the clerk’s election hotline number at (309) 888-4035.
“We legally couldn’t send the ballots out until Sept. 24, but there has surely been enough time for those ballots to get there, but we can check the status here,” she said. “They may have gone in the mail shortly thereafter, but we want to make sure that people call so we can verify if their application got here and we can also tell them what day the ballot was mailed.”
Michael said that if someone requested a ballot previously and it has not arrived by Monday, the clerk’s office can cancel that ballot and resend.
That does not mean that people will be able to vote twice, she said.
Doing so is a felony and “besides, that first ballot will be canceled, so there is no way that someone can vote twice and get away with it,” she said.
James Walker of Bloomington was among those getting anxious, but he received his ballot in Friday’s mail.
“We were told they were to be mailed the 24th, but the mail that came today, they were postmarked the 30th,” he said. “I am assuming that the Bloomington Election Commission mailed them on the 24th, but if they were not postmarked until the 30th, that is just shameful.”
Walker received mail on Thursday that was postmarked the 30th, the same day that his dentist sent out a postcard.
“It was postmarked the 30th and we got it the first,” he said. “I don’t know what the answer is.”
The Bloomington Election Commission acknowledged last week that two judicial retention candidates had been left off Bloomington voters' ballots.
Denise Williams, chairwoman of the commission, said it had mailed some ballots on Sept. 24 and was in the process of mailing others when it learned of the omissions.
"We are working on a way to correct the ballot and continue mailing the corrected ballots out," she said.
Tim Mitchell, executive director of the commission, said in a statement Saturday afternoon that the commission would resume early voting with corrected ballots.
"The Bloomington Election Commission continues to find solutions for the regarding voters who have already early voted or voted by mail," he said. "All voters who have already cast a ballot will be given the opportunity to cast a vote in the 11th Circuit Court Judicial Retention races."
