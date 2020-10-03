Have you received your mail-in ballot? McLean County clerk says not to panic

2 judicial retention candidates left off Bloomington ballots Bloomington residents who have already voted could receive information in the mail next week with two judicial retention candidates who were left off of the original ballots.

Rogers noted that his mailbox was filled with junk mail, so other items are reaching him. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael is urging those who haven’t received ballots not to panic. Her office handles all McLean County elections outside of Bloomington, with that city's elections handled by the Bloomington Election Commission.

“They are all in the mail from our election vendor,” she said. “But that is assuming we received their application. Let’s say it get lost in the mail, that could be one reason why they are not getting their ballot. We can check all of that online and immediately get them an application ballot to them.”

Any McLean County voter outside of Bloomington who has requested a mail-in ballot and has not received it can call the clerk’s election hotline number at (309) 888-4035.

“We legally couldn’t send the ballots out until Sept. 24, but there has surely been enough time for those ballots to get there, but we can check the status here,” she said. “They may have gone in the mail shortly thereafter, but we want to make sure that people call so we can verify if their application got here and we can also tell them what day the ballot was mailed.”