You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Have you say in the new downtown Bloomington bus transfer center
0 comments

Have you say in the new downtown Bloomington bus transfer center

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit is seeking community input and advice regarding the new downtown Bloomington bus transfer center it intends to build.

Connect Transit will hold a public meeting this summer, with the time, date, and location to be announced later, to gather public feedback about what they want from a station and the best location for it within the downtown. The station is expected to cost between $10 million and $14 million.

Meanwhile, all riders, patrons, and community members are encouraged to complete and submit a related questionnaire online at ow.ly/Msxs30qRiN1.

A preferred site, two other potential locations, site sketches, estimated capital and operating costs and possible funding sources will be disclosed as part of a study. 

Last year, the Connect Transit Board approved hiring the Farnsworth Group to perform a feasibility study at a cost not to exceed $244,700.

20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters take their message to affluent Bloomington neighborhoods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News