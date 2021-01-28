Hearing officer recommends $1,750 fine for Normal pub violating state indoor dining ban

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's absurd for anyone to take the position that an executive order is tantamount to a state law," said DeVore.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Nov. 14 prohibiting indoor dining following a spike in coronavirus cases. The ban was lifted earlier this month upon the state entering Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois reopening plan.

In his letter to the Normal Liquor Commission and pub owners, Greenburg said the fines "are an attempt to send the message that violations of the law must carry penalties."

The decision follows a Jan. 5 liquor commission hearing in which the town presented evidence of the violations, including witness testimonies from three Normal police officers.

It was the town's first hearing since COVID rules kicked in.

The Normal Liquor Commission meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. Monday and will be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

