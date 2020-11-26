Here are the 4 McLean County communities missing out on $80,000 in federal COVID money

BLOOMINGTON — Four McLean County communities are missing out on federal grant money totaling more than $80,000 to support struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Local CURE Program has been working to disburse federal Coronavirus Relief Funds in Illinois to local governments outside Cook, Lake, Will, Kane and DuPage counties since late September.

The units of government eligible to receive funding include counties, municipalities, townships and special districts.

"We're still seeing far too many local governments not taking the necessary action to claim their funds," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news briefing in Chicago. "This is another urgent call today to downstate communities to claim the dollars that have been made available for you."