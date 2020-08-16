Here are the plans for the new Illinois Art Station facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The Illinois Art Station may have found its home.

The group, formerly affiliated with Illinois State University, purchased properties at 101 E. Vernon Ave., and 605, 607 S. Linden streets for a new educational facility.

The Normal Town Council is set to approve a site plan that the town hopes will provide ample art educational opportunities for children and family.

"I think it's a very exciting use of the property because the Illinois Art Station is going to be the first time where they have a home base," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. "Their operation has been mobile where they've provided services and classrooms by going out to people."

"Their purpose is certainly to advance the arts, but also what I think makes this unique is maintaining the natural setting of the green space and incorporating that into their art education."