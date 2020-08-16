Here are the plans for the new Illinois Art Station facility

NORMAL — The Illinois Art Station may have found its home.
The group, formerly affiliated with Illinois State University, purchased properties at 101 E. Vernon Ave., and 605, 607 S. Linden streets for a new educational facility.
The Normal Town Council is set to approve a site plan that the town hopes will provide ample art educational opportunities for children and family.
"I think it's a very exciting use of the property because the Illinois Art Station is going to be the first time where they have a home base," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. "Their operation has been mobile where they've provided services and classrooms by going out to people."
"Their purpose is certainly to advance the arts, but also what I think makes this unique is maintaining the natural setting of the green space and incorporating that into their art education."
IAS plans to remodel 101 E. Vernon Ave., a single-family residence, for potential art studios and support areas. It also plans to implement a 13-space parking lot for the properties at 605 and 607 S. Linden St. with a rain garden to address storm water runoff.
In addition to renovating the building, IAS also plans to retain as many trees and shrubs as possible and plans to add art and outdoor sculptures to the property.
Council will also hear a site plan proposal for a new fitness center at The Shoppes at College Hills.
Crunch Fitness plans on moving into the former Hobby Lobby location, 301 S. Veterans Parkway. Council will vote on a final site plan, which includes a total remodeling of the building.
The fitness company intends on occupying around 45,000 square feet on the west side of the building and utilizing the remaining 35,000 square feet to the east to lease to multiple tenants.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car would remain in its current location on the south side of the building.
Council will also consider approving a collective bargaining agreement with the Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 22 with annual salary adjustments through 2023.
The town and union began negotiations in February and came to an agreement after just two sessions lasting three hours in total.
In other business, council is expected to authorize several resolutions, including a water service contract with Michael Masching for property located at 4252 East Raab Road.
PHOTOS: Illinois Art Station
071518-blm-loc-9publicart
071518-blm-loc-10publicart
071518-blm-loc-6publicart
071518-blm-loc-5publicart
071518-blm-loc-4publicart
071518-blm-loc-3publicart
071518-blm-loc-7publicart
071518-blm-loc-11publicart
071518-blm-loc-2publicart
071518-blm-loc-12publicart
071518-blm-loc-1publicart
071518-blm-loc-8publicart
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.