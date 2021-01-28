 Skip to main content
Here's how much cash each candidate for Bloomington mayor has raised
ELECTIONS

Here's how much cash each candidate for Bloomington mayor has raised

BLOOMINGTON – With just over two months until residents can use their voting power to decide who will replace Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, some have already turned to their wallets to advocate for who should head the city. 

Renner, in office since 2013, announced in October he wouldn't seek a third term.

The three candidates — Jackie Gunderson, Mboka Mwilambwe and Mike Straza — combined have raised over $16,000 since November, according to filings with the Illinois State Board of Elections. 

Together, the campaigns have spent nearly 10% of what they've raised, leaving about $15,000 to be used. Most of the campaigns' spending has covered postage and signs, receipts show.  

State law requires candidates only file reports for contributions over $1,000 and provide expenditure amounts. Some choose to disclose contributions under the threshold and detail their campaign costs to the penny. Others do not. 

Nonetheless, a Pantagraph analysis of the current available figures found a major money gap in the race, with Straza emerging as the top fundraiser reporting high-dollar contributions from developers and entrepreneurs across the Bloomington-Normal area. 

Whether Straza's enlarged coffers translate to a lead in the race isn't clear.

But according to Kerri Milita, an Illinois State University associate professor who specializes in elections and campaign finance, they at least signal a kind of selection bias, wherein the interests of a donor align with the agenda of a candidate. 

"It's the figurative mutual back scratching," Milita explained. "Nobody ever gives money out of the good of their heart. It’s an investment. When they give to a campaign, they implicitly expect to get something back." 

When the money flows, the votes follow 

Where the candidates are sourcing their contributions, Milita said, also suggest where in the city their policies could have appeal, resulting in votes. 

For Straza, who has raised $11,430.71 since his campaign committee was formed, contributions have come from residents across Wards 2, 4, 8 and 9. 

Voters in Ward 8 — home to a major retail and business corridor — might align with Straza's focus on economic development and infrastructure. 

Mike Straza

Straza 

For Gunderson, who has raised $1,550 since her campaign committee was formed, a majority of the contributions have come from individuals living in Wards 2 and 4.

Voters in Ward 4 — an area that includes the Cultural District and the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University — might identify with Gunderson's progressive platform.  

Jackie Gunderson

Gunderson

Records detailing the $3,710.18 contributed to the Mwilambwe campaign weren't yet filed with the state.

Mwilambwe, who has represented Ward 3 on the Bloomington City Council since 2011, said in an email to The Pantagraph that "most of our donors have contributed less than $100 and are friends and neighbors of Mboka." 

Mboka Mwilambwe 5/20/15

Mwilambwe

How they differ

The Pantagraph's analysis further unveiled a divergence among the campaigns in their strategy for fundraising and the identity of their financial backers. 

The Straza campaign has relied on four-figure contributions from area influencers and from Straza himself, while the Gunderson and Mwilambwe campaigns have deployed a grass-roots model of fundraising, asking for low-dollar donations from local individuals. 

According to board of elections records, Straza has reported contributing $2,417.09 to his own campaign. 

Another $5,000 has come from a trio of Bloomington-Normal entrepreneurs and developers: Creative Sites Media chief operating officer Mark Lockett, Tentac Enterprises vice president and chief operating officer David Fedor and Cybernautic president and CEO Chad Parker.

Straza, who owns and runs his own consulting firm, did not respond to requests for comment, including questions on whether his firm has provided services for any of the three companies. 

Milita said the intersection of campaign donors with projects that might come before the city for approval could be a symptom of a smaller metropolitan area like the Twin Cities, where economic actors and political players swim in the same pool. 

"Sometimes pay-to-play politics is an illusion, other times it isn't," Milita said. "Money doesn’t necessarily buy you influence, but it can buy you access."

Gunderson's campaign continues to use social media to solicit low-dollar, single contributions. The campaign's latest drive asked supporters for $33 donations to help Gunderson celebrate her 33rd birthday.

The campaign did not respond to requests for comment for this story. 

The Mwilambwe campaign website features a "Donate" tab with contribution options ranging $25 to $500.  

Mwilambwe in the email said those contributions will go toward signs, advertising, mailings and printing, and not to "other political causes or candidates." 

The campaign also does not accept money from "PACs seeking monetary gain or consultants seeking to curry favor or contracts," Mwilambwe wrote. 

Mwilambwe also wrote that his campaign is not in a "horse race" to see who can outraise who.

"The campaign is very content with the pace of individual donations and is confident we will have the resources necessary to run a successful campaign," Mwilambwe wrote.

Milita said the strategy of winning an election by building a coalition of small-dollar donors is "a bit of a myth."

The adage, "small donations make for big press, large donations get you elected," largely holds true, Milita said, even in races for local government.

"It looks good at a press conference to say you got a $50 donation from a retired grandma, but that's typically not how people get elected," Milita said. "You build your war chest on big contributions, and you spend big. The candidates who don't do that — they get outraised and lose, almost every time." 

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

