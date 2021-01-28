Here's how much cash each candidate for Bloomington mayor has raised

Voters in Ward 8 — home to a major retail and business corridor — might align with Straza's focus on economic development and infrastructure.

For Gunderson, who has raised $1,550 since her campaign committee was formed, a majority of the contributions have come from individuals living in Wards 2 and 4.

Voters in Ward 4 — an area that includes the Cultural District and the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University — might identify with Gunderson's progressive platform.

Records detailing the $3,710.18 contributed to the Mwilambwe campaign weren't yet filed with the state.

Mwilambwe, who has represented Ward 3 on the Bloomington City Council since 2011, said in an email to The Pantagraph that "most of our donors have contributed less than $100 and are friends and neighbors of Mboka."

How they differ

The Pantagraph's analysis further unveiled a divergence among the campaigns in their strategy for fundraising and the identity of their financial backers.