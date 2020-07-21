Here's how Normal town revenues fared during the first few months of COVID-19

NORMAL — Normal is not out of the woods just yet, despite a softened COVID-19 economic impact in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
"I would say that things are better than what we projected, but we're not going to take a victory lap yet on that," said Mayor Chris Koos. "We're still going to continue moving forward cautiously because there are a lot of unknowns."
Early projections estimated a $10.4 million drop in revenue, but generated revenue for the first quarter shows state shared sales tax, state income tax, food and beverage tax, hotel/motel tax and local motor fuel tax was slightly more than expected, according to data presented to the Normal City Council on Monday.
Local sales tax came in slightly below what the town projected for March, but slightly higher in April.
"We closed the first quarter out, and we're a little bit better than where we thought we'd be," Normal Finance Director Andrew Huhn told The Pantagraph. "We're very actively engaged in this on all levels of our government. So far, we're holding pretty well against our estimate, but we will continue to watch it."
The town originally projected that local sales tax revenues would drop 13% below budgeted revenue in March and 38% in April, but it ended up being down 20% and 31%.
State shared sales tax was down 12% from budgeted revenue in March and 23% in April compared to estimates of being down 13% in March and 38% in April.
Economic data for May and June was unavailable for local sales and state shared sales tax. Food and beverage, hotel/motel and local motor fuel tax revenue was unavailable for June.
There's also been about $1.9 million in savings, including:
- $1.6 million in salary and benefits due to part-time and seasonal payroll expense cuts and vacancy savings in full-time positions, lower overtime and cuts in employee activity programs
- $521,000 in purchased services, which included liability insurance, no travel and training expenses, cuts in advertising, postage and printing
- $498,000 in supply reductions
- $230,000 in property and equipment maintenance
There was an $800,000 offset to those savings, Huhn said, which was mostly related to contributions to police and fire pension plans.
In May, the town made a few immediate adjustments to the general fund, including transfer cuts of $1.8 million to the vehicle and equipment reserve fund; $500,000 to the capital improvement fund; and $400,000 the roadway fund.
The town also benefited from Rivian declining a $1 million grant. Normal also has around $500,000 in the contingency reserve fund.
These initial adjustments accounted for $4.245 million to offset the projected $10.4 million drop in revenue.
Even with the better than expected generated revenue, Huhn said the town is still planning for a potential $10.4 million drop in revenue that could take the town anywhere from one to three years to recover from.
Huhn said staff is working to develop a budget to plan for economic recovery, which will be included in the updated plan in September.
"This is going to be a more challenging budget cycle than what we've had in many, many years," he said.
In the meantime, Koos is meeting regularly with a COVID-19 task force of Normal business owners and education and health leaders to discuss ways to encourage people to continue following social distancing guidelines.
The group is preparing to launch a campaign to remind people to continue social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands. The goal is to prevent rolling back reopening rules, which is already being done in Chicago.
"We're asking people to be disciplined going forward," Koos said. "We know there is COVID fatigue right now, people are tired of it, but COVID is not tired of them."
