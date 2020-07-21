Here's how Normal town revenues fared during the first few months of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal is not out of the woods just yet, despite a softened COVID-19 economic impact in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

"I would say that things are better than what we projected, but we're not going to take a victory lap yet on that," said Mayor Chris Koos. "We're still going to continue moving forward cautiously because there are a lot of unknowns."

Early projections estimated a $10.4 million drop in revenue, but generated revenue for the first quarter shows state shared sales tax, state income tax, food and beverage tax, hotel/motel tax and local motor fuel tax was slightly more than expected, according to data presented to the Normal City Council on Monday.

Local sales tax came in slightly below what the town projected for March, but slightly higher in April.