Here's how to vote by mail in Illinois for the November general election

Illinois is making it easier to vote by mail on Nov. 3 in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

A new law allows voters to avoid polling places, and the possibility of catching COVID-19 while performing their civic duty.

Here's what voters need to know.

How do I get a mail-in ballot?

Anyone who is registered to vote in Illinois can request a mail ballot, and anyone who applied to vote in 2018, 2019 or 2020 will automatically receive a vote-by-mail application through the postal service or email.

Applications will begin arriving in the coming weeks.

Voters must submit their applications either by mail or in person to their local voting jurisdiction. For those who haven't voted in recent years, applications for each jurisdiction can be found at elections.il.gov/electionoperations/VotingByMail.aspx.

Applications are due by Oct. 29 at the latest.

When do I get my ballot?

If their application is approved, voters will receive their ballot by mail. Ballots begin going out on Sept. 24, the same day early voting begins.