Here's what Bloomington-Normal projects are in state's $21.3 billion road-bridge plan

Current funding levels would allow the multi-year plan to include 3,356 miles of road improvements and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck in total over the next six years statewide.

The infrastructure spending largely relies on revenue from the motor fuel tax — which was increased on July 1, as it will every year forthcoming under the new state law — among other driving-related fees.

According to an overview of the multi-year plan on the IDOT website, revenue estimates were not adjusted to account for economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders.

“Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and national stay-at-home guidance, the reduced consumption of gas is expected to cause a decrease in motor fuel tax revenue that would be deposited into the state’s road and state construction fund,” according to IDOT’s summary of the plan. “It is not yet known what the actual decrease will be. Therefore, no adjustments were made to the (multi-year plan).”

“The department will continue to monitor the data and make any adjustments deemed necessary as actual revenue impacts become known,” the summary continued.