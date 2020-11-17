Here's what your McLean County property tax bill may look like after board vote Tuesday

County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said the budget of $105,930,629 is balanced. That's an increase of 1% over the 2020 adopted budget of $104,387,833.

The 2020 amended budget showed revenue of $104,454,382 and expenses of $105,093,640.

The budget also calls for a 1% salary increase for county employees in January and another 1% increase in July, Rodriguez said. "We felt this method was a way to appreciate our employees, our most valuable resource, during this difficult time and show appreciation for their hard work while conserving tax dollars," she said.

The county has about 820 employees in departments ranging from the sheriff's office to the health and highway departments to new mental health services.

The county's tax levy will be $36,921,985, an increase of 1.5% because of an increase in EAV, Rodriguez said.