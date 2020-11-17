Here's what your McLean County property tax bill may look like after board vote Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County property owners will pay the same for county government's share of their tax bill in 2021 as they did this year, based on the county government budget approved by the county board on Tuesday night.
The county board, meeting virtually and at the Government Center, approved the budget for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1.
"We're very pleased that we've been able to have another balanced budget without raising our taxes," County Board Chairman John McIntyre told The Pantagraph.
He credited county administration and department heads for considering necessary services while holding the line on new expenses and searching for new revenue streams, such as grants.
An amendment proposed by board member Chuck Erickson to remove $7,927 from the unappropriated general fund balance to keep the tax rate at 0.91375 per $100 equalized assessed valuation was approved by the board. That means the owner of a $165,000 house, who paid $502.56 for the county's share of their tax bill this year, would pay the same amount next year.
County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said the budget of $105,930,629 is balanced. That's an increase of 1% over the 2020 adopted budget of $104,387,833.
The 2020 amended budget showed revenue of $104,454,382 and expenses of $105,093,640.
The budget also calls for a 1% salary increase for county employees in January and another 1% increase in July, Rodriguez said. "We felt this method was a way to appreciate our employees, our most valuable resource, during this difficult time and show appreciation for their hard work while conserving tax dollars," she said.
The county has about 820 employees in departments ranging from the sheriff's office to the health and highway departments to new mental health services.
The county's tax levy will be $36,921,985, an increase of 1.5% because of an increase in EAV, Rodriguez said.
"This is a conservative budget that meets the operational needs of the organization," Rodriguez said. "We appreciate the cuts that we asked departments to make (reducing supply requests by 4%) and the cooperation they provided to administration to assist in creating a balanced budget."
Board member changes
Also during the meeting, the board approved resolutions of congratulations and commendations for long-time board members George Gordon and William Caisley, who attended their last full board meeting as members.
Gordon, a Democrat from District 6 and the board's longest-serving member of current board members with 24 years of service, lost to Hannah Beer in the March primary. Beer defeated Libertarian David Scarpelli in the Nov. 3 general election.
Caisley, a Republican from District 4, is retiring after 14 years on the board. Democrat Benjamin Webb defeated Republican Adelia Cruz in the Nov. 3 general election for Caisley seat.
New board members will be sworn in at the Dec. 7 board meeting.
But one new board members was sworn in on Tuesday night.
Lea Cline, a Democrat from District 8 who defeated Republican Jordan Baker on Nov. 3 for the seat formerly held by Democrat Carlo Robustelli, was sworn in a month early. Robustelli, who did not seek re-election, left the board on Sept. 30 because he has moved out of state. Cline will serve the remainder of Robustelli's term until Dec. 7 then begins a full term after that.
COVID-19
Later during the meeting, board member Elizabeth Johnston read a letter from member Sharon Chung saying that work obligations kept Chung from attending the meeting but Chung was disappointed that some community leaders were not leading during the COVID pandemic. Her letter didn't name specific leaders but urged everyone to take personal responsibility in combatting COVID.
Later, Erickson said that he had tested positive for COVID and quarantined and hoped his recovery would give encouragement to others.
Other county board business
In other business, the county board:
- Approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the McLean County Board of Health for additional space for contact tracers to work in the McLean County Health Department building, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. The health department has hired more contact tracers, who interview and advise people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts to limit the spread of the virus.
- OK'd a low bid of $598,000 from Western Specialty Contractors, Peoria, to replace the roof of the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.
