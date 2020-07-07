You are the owner of this article.
Here's who has been appointed to Normal boards, commissions
Normal approves fills four vacancies on town boards, comissions

Councilman Kevin McCarthy reads the names of four new appointees to various town boards and commissions during the Normal Town Council meeting on July 6, 2020.

 SIERRA HENRY

NORMAL — Four new people will be representing Normal on various boards, commissions and committees starting this month.

The appointees will fill four vacancies, including a town of Normal vacancy on the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. 

Appointments are Timothy McCue to the Connect Transit Board of Trustees; Jeremy Wilcox to Building Board of Appeals as an electrical representative; Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichenr on the Police Pension Board; and Darren Sampson to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Candidates were selected by Normal Mayor Chris Koos and approved 6-0 Monday by the Normal Town Council. Councilman Stan Nord abstained from the vote.

Fifteen people also were reappointed to various positions, such as the Children's Discovery Museum Foundation Board, the Historic Preservation Commission; the Human Relations Commission; the Planning Commission; the Uptown Design Review Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The appointments were met with questions and some criticism from council members, who said they wanted more interaction with candidates prior to approval.

“For me personally, I’m someone that I have understand the issue before I give my vote," Nord said during the meeting. "My vote is my word and I just don’t feel comfortable essentially being asked to rubber stamp, especially for this issue because it’s been such a hot topic.

Specific concerns were brought up regarding the town's vacancy on the Connect Transit Board of Trustees, which the mayor described as a heavily politicized position that he has found difficult to fill. 

Council will discuss amending the appointment process at its next retreat.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

