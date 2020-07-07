Here's who has been appointed to Normal boards, commissions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Four new people will be representing Normal on various boards, commissions and committees starting this month.

The appointees will fill four vacancies, including a town of Normal vacancy on the Connect Transit Board of Trustees.

Appointments are Timothy McCue to the Connect Transit Board of Trustees; Jeremy Wilcox to Building Board of Appeals as an electrical representative; Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichenr on the Police Pension Board; and Darren Sampson to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Candidates were selected by Normal Mayor Chris Koos and approved 6-0 Monday by the Normal Town Council. Councilman Stan Nord abstained from the vote.

Fifteen people also were reappointed to various positions, such as the Children's Discovery Museum Foundation Board, the Historic Preservation Commission; the Human Relations Commission; the Planning Commission; the Uptown Design Review Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The appointments were met with questions and some criticism from council members, who said they wanted more interaction with candidates prior to approval.