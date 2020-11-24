Here's who will be on the April ballot in Normal

NORMAL — Nine candidates will compete for three seats up for re-election on the Normal Town Council, and a rematch is set between incumbent Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli on the April ballot.
Monday was the deadline to file for the April 6 municipal race. The mayor and three council seats are open.
Here is who will be running:
Normal mayor
Normal Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli, a physics instructor at Illinois Wesleyan University, are set to face off again in April.
Koos, owner of Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running, narrowly defeated Tiritilli in the 2017 mayoral race with an 11-vote lead.
Town Council
Nine candidates will vie for three seats up for re-election on the Normal Town Council. Normal town council members are elected at-large.
Council members up for re-election are Scott Preston, who has served since 2013, Kevin McCarthy, who has served since 2012, and Chemberly Cummings, who was recently defeated in the 105th Illinois House District race against State Rep. Dan Brady.
Among the six challengers is David Paul Blumenshine, a real estate broker who has competed twice for the Republican party ticket in the 105th Illinois House District race.
Also running are A.J. Zimmerman, chairman of the Normal Planning Commission; Brad McMillan, a professor at Bradley University; Karl Sila; Steve Harsh; and Donna M. Toney.
No write-in candidates have filed at this time, according to McLean County election officials.
Other races
Two seats on the Town of Normal Public Library Board are up for re-election. Board trustees serve six-year terms set to expire in 2027.
Nominating petitions must be filed between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
