Hovey Avenue to be closed for water main work
NORMAL — Parts of Hovey Avenue in Normal will be closed beginning Wednesday.

The closure is between Main and Kingsley streets for water main construction.

Drivers are asked to use Virginia Avenue as a detour.

The road is expected to reopen Friday.

