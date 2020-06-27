How Bloomington-Normal businesses, nonprofits will be affected by $10 minimum wage

"If I say I need one less bartender and two less servers on a Friday night, then the tables are going to wait longer, and getting dishes picked up and getting drinks out to people are going to suffer," said Dobski. "There is only so much you can do without hurting your customer. as far as service and that."

Prices on the menu might have to be adjusted to stay competitive, he said. Food costs also have risen because of a shortage of beef and other products. "We look at our full-menu restaurants that we are competing with and just make sure our prices are competitive with everybody else's," he said.

Dobski had about 130 non-salaried employees before Pritzker banned indoor dining in mid-March. Some decided to go back to school, get other jobs or get out of the restaurant industry altogether, he said. About 95 remain, with the minimum wage increase benefiting about 40% of them.

"All of the servers will get a bump from $5.55," said Dobski. "Everybody else, for the most part, was already getting $10.50, $12, $13 (an hour) in the kitchen."

His restaurant seats about 260 patrons in four dining rooms. Indoor seating during phase four of the governor's reopening plan, which started on Friday, will be at a reduced capacity because of social distancing requirements.